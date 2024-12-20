Solly Malatsi Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies. (Photo by Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

SCORE: B

Solly Malatsi has hit the ground running as a rookie minister — perhaps a reflection of the fact that he is one of the youngest members of cabinet at a youthful 38 years. In September, Malatsi received a forensic report on governance and financial breaches at the Postbank that resulted in financial losses of R89.5 million in the 2021-22 period, and wasted no time in referring it to the Hawks, who will hopefully act with equal haste to bring those implicated to book. Malatsi is also seeking the treasury’s support in pursuing private financial and operational partners for the beleaguered South African Post Office, which earlier this year was on the brink of extinction. Undoubtedly the highlight of Malatsi’s first few months in cabinet was his bold — if abortive — move to withdraw the much-maligned SABC Bill for several reasons, including that it would grant the minister of communications too much influence over board appointments, “which risks eroding the broadcaster’s independence at a time when media freedom is more crucial than ever”. And although the Bill was quickly reinstated and Malatsi initially received a public dressing down in the person of the minister in the presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, he was also applauded by the SOS Support Public Broadcasting Coalition, the Media Monitoring Africa and the South African National Editors’ Forum.

