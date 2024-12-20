Minister of Small Business Development Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. (Photo by Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
SCORE: C
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has had a mixed performance. The department allocated R2 billion through the Small Enterprise Finance Agency, benefiting more than 80 000 small businesses and cooperatives and creating nearly 100 000 jobs. She initiated programmes to enhance trade opportunities and retail placement for small enterprises. The minister also oversaw initiatives such as distributing point-of-sale equipment and machinery to small businesses and advocating for the establishment of the Small Enterprise Ombud Service, which awaits finalisation, to mediate disputes and address late payments affecting the sector. Significant problems remain. The department struggled with reducing red tape, expanding market access for small, medium and micro enterprises, and improving compliance with government payment regulations. Persistent delays in invoice payments by departments severely hampered small business cash flow. The failure to fully operationalise the Small Enterprise Ombud Service and other critical policies left gaps in addressing systemic issues. Her performance reflected incremental progress but underscored the need for stronger implementation and coordination to bolster the small business sector.