Khumbudzo Ntshavheni: Minister in the Presidency

SCORE: C

As Cyril Ramaphosa’s most trusted ally and the go-to woman if you want his ear, Nthavheni is loved by some for protecting the president from undue external and internal pressure, but also loathed for sweeping his skeletons under the carpet.

Since he became president of the country, Ramaphosa has refused to meet with the country’s editors to explain some of his decisions, and Ntshavheni is seen as the one shielding him. Ramaphosa has only been accessible to the media in his capacity as ANC president.

Ntshavheni is also seen as the de facto Intelligence Minister, presiding over the spooks from the corridors of the Union Buildings. Ramaphosa has brought this key ministry into his office and trusted Ntshavheni to keep tabs on the goings-on in the intelligence community and report directly to him.

It’s a clever move by Ramaphosa, who knows from past experiences that state intelligence was used to fight political battles and to spy on ANC comrades. But while some say she is one of the bright sparks in the ANC, Nthavheni fails to bring the same gravitas to cabinet, where she is also spokesperson and meant to clearly articulate cabinet decisions.

However, she is firm and fearless and has been instrumental in communicating the cabinet’s position on issues such as the US boycott of the G20 summit and threats of her failing to get a visa to America. She has also been firm on threats by Israel after SA took the apartheid state to the International Criminal Court for the Gaza genocide.