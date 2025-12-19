Maropene Ramokgopa: Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation

Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Maropene Ramokgopa

SCORE: D

Ramokgopa has maintained a relatively low public profile, aside from criticism from organised labour. Unions accused the minister of bypassing public service regulations by reinstating a senior official facing corruption allegations without following due process, an allegation that has drawn scrutiny of her leadership.

Despite the controversy, Ramokgopa has played a central role in overseeing the Medium-Term Development Plan for 2024–2029, which guides government planning and performance across departments. On the international stage, she led South Africa’s delegation to the G7 development ministers’ meeting in Washington DC in October, where she reaffirmed the country’s development commitments.

Earlier, in July, she chaired the G20 development planning ministers’ meeting, helping advance global cooperation on social protection and development.