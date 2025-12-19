Nobuhle Nkabane and Buti Manamela: Higher Education and Training

Nobuhle Nkabane | SCORE: E

Before her dismissal Nkabane’s 2025 tenure was a case of ambitious intentions undermined by poor execution, lack of transparency and perceived political patronage.

On paper, she advanced reasonable reforms: capital injections, board appointments at NSFAS/skills bodies, and a plan for skills-driven post-school education.

But in practice, her leadership was marred by controversy: opaque appointments, her alleged misleading of Parliament, delayed student funding and no apparent structural improvement in student welfare or institution governance.

In July Ramaphosa removed Nkabane from her post amid mounting pressure from opposition parties, student groups and civil society.

Her deputy Buti Manamela was appointed in her place. His early interventions such as updated reporting regulations and a pledge to fix NSFAS are encouraging.

However, continuing accusations of cadre deployment or political appointments and instability at NSFAS, suggest Manamela still has a long way to go in setting the department to rights.