Pemmy Majodina: Water and Sanitation

Minister of Water and Sanitation Pemmy Majodina

SCORE: E

With 105 of South Africa’s 144 municipal water service authorities classified as failing – representing nearly three-quarters of the country’s water governance structures – Majodina’s tenure faces critical scrutiny. Municipal debt to water boards has surged to R25 billion, threatening operational viability.

Criminal networks — the “water mafia” — exploit illegal connections, extortion and vandalism of infrastructure, further undermining service delivery. The department is now achieving unqualified audit opinions — though with recurring findings — and spent over 99% of its budget, while major projects, including the Lesotho Highlands Water Project Phase II and Giyani Water Project, have progressed.

However, only 70% of performance targets were met, delayed largely by multi-year infrastructure challenges. Material irregularities and substantiated misconduct highlight ongoing governance failures. Financial challenges are compounded by water pollution – chiefly municipal sewage pollution – which threatens livelihoods, public health, food security and tourism.

The department has responded with the Vaal River Anti-Pollution Forum, a national polluters register is on the cards and inclusive water users associations to strengthen accountability and empower communities. On balance, Majodina’s tenure demonstrates pockets of progress within a sector under systemic strain.

The department is attempting reforms, upgrading infrastructure, and introducing new sanitation norms. Yet, these efforts are dwarfed by widespread municipal collapse, criminal interference, declining water quality, high non-revenue water and an overwhelming infrastructure backlog, leaving the country’s water security under serious threat.

