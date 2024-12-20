International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola
SCORE: B
Ronald Lamola has brought his particular blend of principle and pragmatism to foreign affairs. So far, so good. He rightly wants South Africa to stand for more on the international stage than solidarity with Palestine. The question is what. Lamola is lucid about the risks of the Donald Trump presidency and the rights records of Brics allies, and determined to bring home investment regardless. Time will tell whether he can do so, given the anachronisms of ANC foreign policy that serve neither the country’s interest nor its calls for the reform of multilateral institutions.