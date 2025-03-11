Green Method Synthesised Graphene-Silver Electrochemical Nanobiosensors for Ethambutol and Pyrazinamide

Name of research institution
University of the Western Cape
Name of Department / Faculty
Department of Chemistry
Author of the research paper
First author: Professor Fanelwa Ngece-Ajayi,
Authors: Siphokazi Tshoko, Yonela Mgwili, Siphamandla Nqunqa, Takalani Mulaudzi, Noluthando Mayedwa, Emmanuel Iwuoha
Email Address
[email protected]
Submitting Authority
University of Western Cape, department of chemistry
Name of Submitter
Professor Martin Onani
Capacity of Submitter
Head of Department; Department of Chemistry
Email address of submitter
[email protected]
Short description of the research
The development of biosensors using green nanomaterials is crucial for monitoring Tuberculosis (TB) medication levels, ensuring effective treatment, and preventing drug resistance. Green nanomaterials offer an economical, sensitive, and sustainable alternative to conventional methods that tend to be expensive and complex. In this work, a graphene oxide (GO)-based nanobiosensor employing silver nanoparticles synthesized from pear extract (Ag-NPs) for the electrochemical detection of pyrazinamide (PZA) and ethambutol (EMB), two TB medications, is presented. The nanobiosensors showed excellent conductivity, stability, and sensitivity when paired with CYP2D6 enzymes. They are perfect for real-time TB drug monitoring because structural analysis verified that they are non-toxic, inexpensive, and reusable
For the Full Paper click here: https://mg.co.za/wp-content/uploads/forminator/661847_5ac13dc6138b980575bd24f33eff4ea7/uploads/GdGkkcSA4upU-processes-08-00879.pdf