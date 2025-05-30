Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Research World
/ 30 May 2025

Slc7a8 Deletion Is Protective against Diet-Induced Obesity and Attenuates Lipid Accumulation in Multiple Organs

By
Reabetswe Pitere
Reabetswe Pitere
  • Name of faculty and department: Institute for Cellular and Molecular Medicine, and Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Pretoria
  • Picture of the researcher: see attached
  • Name of 1st author: Reabetswe Pitere
  • Email of 1st author: [email protected]
  • Name of additional Authors: Reabetswe R. Pitere, Marlene B. van Heerden, Michael S. Pepper and Melvin A. Ambele
  • Submitting authority – Faculty of Health Sciences
  • Name of ‘submitter’ – Prof Flavia Senkubuge, Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences (they ask for the dean’s details)
  • Email of ‘submitter’ – [email protected]

For the full paper see below:

Pitere et alDownload
Tags: