Review: Logitech Zone a headset to cancel out noise

Working from home has highlighted many things, one of them owning a good pair of headphones. One is aware of every bit of noise in the neighbourhood, be it children playing outdoors, power tools being used, generators kicking in or construction work, the list goes on.

I found it distracting to pay attention in video meetings or webinars.

Enter the Logitech Zone Wireless. It’s a pair of on-ear Bluetooth headphones that sit on top of your ears, with no cables to get tangled on anything.

The leatherette earpads are soft and breathable and the headband is silicone padded and lightweight. The design lends to the comfort you need for wearing it for hours on end.

The headband is adjustable to head size. It can also be folded so it’s portable and takes up little space in a bag.

The Zone Wireless comes with a drawstring carry case, USB-C charging cable, USB-C adaptor and a wireless dongle. The dongle is required if you don’t want to use it over Bluetooth. It supports Qi wireless charging.

It has a boom microphone on the left ear pad that is flip-to-mute. The left ear pad also has a power/Bluetooth button, an active noise cancellation button; a central button for playback, music controls and calls and plus/minus controls for volume. The USB-C charging port appears on the same side.

The pairing process over Bluetooth is simple; you press the Bluetooth button for two seconds until it flashes, which then goes into pairing mode. I had no problems pairing it to my laptop and smartphone.

The headset can be paired to a PC, tablet and phone simultaneously and will seamlessly switch between them because of its 30m wireless range.

Additionally, the headphones can be paired to the LogiTune app for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android for quick controls like mute, noise cancellation, voice prompts, equaliser and sidetone. Here you can assign a name to the headset and see battery life status.

Voice prompts give you audio feedback about when the headphones are powered, Bluetooth is on, the noise cancellation status and how many hours of battery life you have left. Sidetone lets you control how loud you can hear your voice during a conversation. Equaliser has pre-sets for a podcast, bass boost, volume boost and a custom setting.

These are the settings you should be aware of on a basic level. I found it intuitive and easy to pair. It will switch seamlessly between music and phone calls when paired to a phone.

The audio quality is what you’d expect from Logitech, which makes good speakers with that extra bass boost and clarity. If you want a step up from your current pair without active noise cancellation, it’s a good option to consider.

The noise cancellation feature is great when you need the isolation, not just to tune into video meetings but for concentration without distraction. If you have a loud keyboard, you won’t hear yourself typing.

If you’re in a corporate space, the device is certified for use with Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, Google Meet, Webex Teams and Zoom. It works seamlessly with MS Teams; you can answer a Teams call with a single touch or use voice assistant Cortana with it.

I found it most suitable for home and office environments; it cannot be used in the gym. It pairs with multiple devices, you mute with a flip, and it has a foldable design with a carry case.

But more importantly, it is comfortable, battery life is good with at least 10 hours of usage — noise cancellation will influence battery life — and it helps you concentrate.

It is pricey because of active noise cancellation, which costs R3 299.

