Technology is reshaping, not replacing, human value

Graphic: John McCann

The rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI), automation and smart technologies is transforming the way we work, but rather than replacing people, the advances are redefining what human value looks like in the workplace.

Routine and repetitive tasks are giving way to roles that demand creativity, critical thinking and emotional intelligence. Work itself is becoming more flexible and connected, as digital tools enable collaboration across borders and industries.

For people to thrive in this new world of work, education systems and businesses must evolve. Early exposure to technology, continuous learning and focused upskilling will be essential to ensure that today’s youth and tomorrow’s workforce are equipped to succeed in a digital economy, where human imagination remains our greatest advantage.

Automation is taking over many repetitive, physical or administrative tasks. This shift is not only making work more efficient but also freeing people to focus on areas that

truly require human intelligence in the form of creativity, innovation, empathy and problem-solving.

Contrary to the fears of many, as automation evolves, its purpose will be to enhance human capability, not replace it.

The future of work has potential to become more balanced and fulfilling, as routine labour or unsafe work gives way to roles that draw on our strengths as thinkers, innovators, and collaborators.

The traditional idea of “going to the office” is already outdated. Real-time data and digital tools now make it possible for many roles to be performed remotely, even those

that once seemed confined to physical sites.

This is especially evident in sectors like healthcare, where technology enables specialists to perform life-saving procedures from across the globe. For example, a surgeon in the United States can now operate, via robotic equipment, on a patient in South Africa. Remote consultations have become routine, and technology is breaking down logistical barriers and saving lives, time and money.

The same principle applies to our daily working lives. When people have the flexibility to work remotely, they are often less stressed and more productive. A balanced worker is a better worker and technology, when used wisely, makes this possible.

Automation does not just change how we work; it changes who we work with. As industries become more specialised, collaboration becomes the key to innovation. No single company can master every component of a complex system. Instead, small, agile businesses are emerging to fill niche roles, designing components, software or processes that integrate into larger solutions.

This shift is opening new opportunities for entrepreneurs and specialised service providers.

Collaboration across sectors is becoming a defining feature of innovation, as organisations combine their expertise to develop integrated, technology-driven solutions. Examples are already emerging in renewable energy and hydrogen development, where smaller, highly focused teams are contributing

specialised components and capabilities that enable large-scale national projects.

To support this evolution, education and training systems need to align more closely with the skills required in a technology-driven economy. Yet in many South African schools, digital literacy remains a secondary subject rather than a foundational one. Children are engaging with technology from a young age, but often without structured guidance on how to use it productively.

Introducing digital skills, coding and data literacy early in the education journey is essential to building a workforce that can adapt to change. Parents and educators also play a critical role in promoting interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields, and in encouraging responsible technology use. Developing these capabilities from the outset will make it easier for young people to transition into a digital economy where adaptability and continuous learning are key to long-term employability.

South Africa’s skills gap reflects a disconnect between education, industry and policy.

To prepare young people for future roles, greater alignment is also needed between what is taught in classrooms and what is required in the workplace. The demand for digital and technical expertise is growing across all sectors, but training pipelines are not adapting quickly enough to meet it.

A more coordinated approach is required, which links education providers, government and business in defining priority skills and delivering targeted programmes. Introducing AI, automation and digital technologies into mainstream education and vocational training will help bridge this divide. Funding mechanisms already exist; what is needed now is urgency and collaboration to ensure a faster and more practical transition from policy to implementation.

The world of work is undergoing structural change. Automation and smart technologies are reshaping roles, redefining value and requiring new forms of expertise. Success will depend less on how fast organisations adopt technology and more on how effectively they build the human capabilities to use it.

By focusing on skills development, collaboration and adaptability, South Africa can build a workforce equipped to participate meaningfully in a digital economy and contribute to a more resilient, inclusive future of work.