The brilliance of Iran’s governance structure

At a recent press briefing, His Excellency Mansour Shakib Mehr, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of South Africa, pushed back against one of the West’s favourite images of Iran: a country supposedly weakened to the point of hunger, collapse and social exhaustion.

Western media still reports on Iran’s imagined vulnerabilities as though sanctions have left the country starving. That account bears little relation to the Iran he described.

He spoke of food security, ongoing production, functioning markets and an economy that has learned, through decades of coercion, how to survive outside the approval systems of the West.

That statement offers a more exacting entry point into Iran’s political structure than the usual Western obsession with clerics, veils and nuclear hysteria.

Iran has endured sanctions, assassinations, sabotage, information warfare, diplomatic pressure and economic containment yet the state has held. It has held because, unlike most postcolonial and neocolonial states, it turned sovereignty into institutional design.

Iran also governs from a civilisational depth. It is an ancient civilisation with a political memory shaped by empire, religion, science, invasion, resistance and statecraft.

That depth informs its refusal to let the West define its legitimacy or reduce its political order to a post-1979 problem.

The Islamic Republic’s strength lies in the way revolutionary legitimacy, administrative capacity and strategic defence reinforce one another.

It built a state form that treats sovereignty as requiring defence through law, ideology, administration, intelligence, food systems, trade routes, security institutions and civilisational confidence. From this vantage point, sanctions look less like principled diplomacy than failed siege warfare.

Modern war without occupation

Iran’s governance structure rests on a rigorous reading of modern power. Sovereignty does not disappear through invasion, occupation, tanks or missiles alone.

Foreign power also moves through banks, courts, universities, media systems, currency pressure, security doctrine, diplomatic isolation, cultural programmes, opposition funding and elite recruitment.

The West refined this method across the 20th century, especially through intelligence operations that turned domestic fracture into geopolitical opportunity in the name of “democracy rescue”.

Iran learned this through direct injury. The 1953 overthrow of Mohammad Mossadegh remains one of the clearest examples of Western domination dressed as political management. Mossadegh nationalised Iranian oil and asserted the right of a people to control their own resources.

Britain and the United States answered through intelligence operations, propaganda, elite collaboration and the restoration of monarchical authority under the Shah.

Democracy had limits when Western ownership faced a sovereign challenge.

The 1979 Islamic Revolution brought that memory into the structure of the state. It opposed the Shah and the deeper arrangement behind him: externally managed modernisation, oil dependency, monarchical repression, foreign military alignment and the subordination of Iranian life to American strategic interests. The Islamic Republic emerged from that confrontation knowing that political victory without state redesign leaves a revolution open to reversal.

The three-tiered structure of the Islamic Republic arises from that knowledge. The first tier guards revolutionary and Islamic sovereignty. The second tier administers public life through elected and bureaucratic institutions. The third tier protects the state against sanctions, sabotage, intelligence warfare, military threat and foreign-backed destabilisation.

The first tier: revolutionary and juristic sovereignty

The first tier gives Iran its ideological centre. It includes the Supreme Leader, the doctrine of velayat-e faqih, the Guardian Council, the Assembly of Experts and the constitutional institutions that protect the Islamic and revolutionary direction of the state.

Western commentary usually reduces this layer to clerical rule because it cannot think beyond liberal secular assumptions.

The Supreme Leader guards the general direction of the Revolution, supervises strategic policy, commands the armed forces, confirms key decisions and protects the founding principles of the Republic from factional reversal.

The doctrine of velayat-e faqih gives this authority its religious and political foundation.

It holds that qualified Islamic juristic leadership must guide the state so that political power remains tied to moral authority, Islamic law and revolutionary purpose. Iran rejects the liberal assumption that religion belongs outside public authority and builds political legitimacy through its own civilisational grammar.

The Guardian Council reviews legislation for compatibility with Islam and the Constitution. It supervises elections and protects the constitutional boundaries of the Republic. Liberal commentary treats this as a restriction.

Iran reads it as defence against counter-revolution, foreign-backed factions and ideological surrender.

The Assembly of Experts gives the office of the Leader a constitutional location. It elects the Leader and carries responsibility for the continuity of that office. Revolutionary guardianship therefore sits inside institutional design rather than personality or charisma.

The second tier: republican administration

The second tier runs the government. It includes the president, cabinet, parliament, ministries, provincial administration, public services, elections and the institutions that manage daily life.

The president heads the executive. Parliament legislates, approves budgets, questions ministers and gives political expression to social interests within the constitutional framework. Ministries oversee health, education, infrastructure, trade, diplomacy, welfare, energy and planning.

Elections allow political currents to compete for authority within the Republic.

This tier undermines the crude claim that Iran operates as one clerical command. Iranian politics contains conservatives, reformists, technocrats, clerical networks, security-aligned forces, provincial interests, economic blocs, class pressures and youth demands.

These forces argue over policy, compete for influence and shape administration.

The Republic permits contestation while defending its founding direction. A president may alter policy. Parliament may change legislation. Electoral outcomes may shift the balance between factions.

The system still prevents any elected actor from turning the state into an instrument of foreign strategy.

The third tier: strategic defence

The third tier gives Iran durability under siege. It includes the Supreme National Security Council, the regular armed forces, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), intelligence structures and the wider security machinery.

The Supreme National Security Council shows the precision of the model. The president chairs it. Senior political, military, intelligence and institutional figures participate in strategic decision-making.

The Leader confirms its decisions. This places the elected executive, the security establishment and juristic authority inside one coordinated structure.

Many postcolonial states suffer because elected governments and security institutions answer to different centres of power. Civilian leaders may speak of sovereignty while military doctrine follows foreign patrons. Intelligence services may form private relationships with external agencies. Defence policy may drift away from national development. Iran designed its system to prevent that split.

The IRGC gives this tier its revolutionary force. It protects the Revolution, guards strategic infrastructure, supports deterrence and carries the military memory of the Republic. Western analysts call this politicisation of the military, although every army protects a political order. Iran names the order its revolutionary force exists to defend.

The regular army protects territorial integrity. The IRGC protects the Revolution and strategic depth. Intelligence bodies monitor infiltration, sabotage and foreign-backed destabilisation. These institutions give Iran a security doctrine rooted in survival rather than dependency.

Sanctions, dissent and state survival

Iran’s sanctions-busting economy belongs inside this wider state design. Decades of coercion have produced hardship but they have failed to create the broken famine-state required by Western imagination.

Iran reads dissent inside the same geopolitical field. Social anger may arise from real conditions, while foreign power may fund, narrate and redirect that anger until it serves external strategy. This is why the Islamic Republic treats sanctions, media narratives, NGOs, opposition funding and intelligence operations as connected instruments of pressure.

Built for endurance

Iran rejects the fiction that the state is neutral machinery. Its three-tiered structure joins juristic sovereignty, republican administration and strategic defence into one sovereign state form.

The Islamic Republic understood that a revolution which fails to control the state will eventually be controlled through it. It kept the state ideological, historical and defended. That is why Iran remains standing despite years of sanctions and Israel’s US-backed war against it.

Gillian Schutte is a South African writer, filmmaker and political analyst. She specialises in African politics, geopolitics, multipolarity, media power, Western imperialism and the unfinished question of African sovereignty in post-apartheid South Africa.