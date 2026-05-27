How to choose the right business travel agency. (Image: The Travel Group SA)

Business travel today includes employee well-being and having the flexibility to respond when plans inevitably change. The right travel agency doesn’t simply process bookings but becomes an extension of your business that affects how your team performs at a distance.

So how do you choose one that actually delivers?

Start with your business needs

Before you compare agencies, take a step back and look inward. What does your company really need from travel? A small team travelling occasionally will need something very different from a business managing frequent international trips.

Think about destinations and complexity while also considering duty of care, which refers to your responsibility to keep employees safe while travelling. If your team is often on the move, you’ll need an agency that not only organises logistics but also tracks travellers, protects sensitive travel information and provides support when disruptions happen.

Clarity here prevents you from being sold features you’ll never use.

Look beyond price and focus on value

Cost is always a factor, but choosing a business travel agency based purely on the lowest fees can actually cost your business more over time.

A strong agency will help you secure competitive rates while also reducing wasted spend through smarter routing and policy compliance, especially during periods of rising flight costs. In other words, they don’t just cut costs, they manage them.

Ask how they report on savings, how they enforce travel policies and how they help identify patterns in your spend. Value is found in the details beyond headline price.

Assess their technology and tools

You want a business travel agency that offers intuitive booking platforms with real-time updates and seamless integration with your internal processes.

A good platform allows employees to book within policy while giving managers visibility over spend and approvals. Mobile access also means that travellers can adjust plans on the go without unnecessary friction.

Technology should simplify, not complicate. If the system feels clunky in a demo, it will feel worse in practice.

Prioritise support and responsiveness

Travel doesn’t operate on a nine-to-five schedule. Flights get delayed at midnight and plans change without warning, and this is where a great agency proves its worth during periods of unexpected flight disruptions.

Look for 24/7 support, dedicated account management and clear escalation processes. You want a team that responds quickly while also understanding your business context, not a generic call centre reading from a script.

Responsiveness is the difference between a minor inconvenience and a full-blown disruption.

Consider industry experience and partnerships

Experience matters, especially if your business operates in a niche sector. Agencies with relevant industry knowledge can anticipate challenges, suggest better routes and negotiate more effectively with suppliers. The Travel Group SA is one example of a business travel agency focused on helping companies manage travel more efficiently while supporting travellers throughout their journeys.

At the same time, strong partnerships with airlines, hotels and car hire companies often unlock better availability and pricing.

Do not overlook the personal factor

Finally, remember that business travel is ultimately about people. Your employees are the ones waiting in airports and adjusting to time zones while representing your company on the ground.

The right agency supports them while making their journeys safer and less stressful. That translates into stronger morale and a more professional presence wherever they go.

Choosing a business travel agency is a strategic decision. Get it right, and you don’t just move people from A to B but unlock a better way of doing business.