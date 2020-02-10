LOGIN
Subscribe
Special Reports

Vodacom bolsters its interventions in basic education

0

When the Nelson Mandela Foundation made a case for Vodacom in 2018 to partner with it for early childhood development and the eradication of pit latrines in schools as part of the Thuma Mina spirit, it was perfect timing because Vodacom was already contemplating how to bring into reality its vision of an education ecosystem to support government’s Vision 2030 comprehensive approach to education. Why is it so important for us to focus on early childhood development? 

A growing body of evidence shows that central to providing quality basic education requires a range of early childhood development (ECD) services and programmes that support the holistic development of young children.

According to public policy, delays in cognitive and overall development before schooling can often have long lasting and costly consequences for children, families and society. Thus the most effective and cost-efficient time to intervene is in the early years of life. The 1 000-day window from conception to two years is a particularly sensitive period in child development. 

The National Development Plan’s vision for education and training is to ensure that all children have the benefit of a high-quality education and for about 80% of schools and learners to achieve 50% and above in literacy, mathematics and science by 2030.

In his 2019 State of the Nation address, President Cyril Ramaphosa said government would make ECD compulsory for all children before they enter grade one, as this is essential in equipping children to succeed in education, in social skills and in life. To give emphasis to this pronouncement, government is working towards migrating ECD centres from the department of social development to the department of basic education to synchronise ECD with basic education. With effective and efficient funding and management, Vodacom believes that a renewed focus on ECD will strengthen our basic education system and help the country to produce well-rounded professionals, and in this way overcome poverty, unemployment and inequality. 

In keeping with its 2018 Global Citizen Mandela 100 pledge, in March 2019, Vodacom unveiled a multifaceted education ecosystem model that examines the interdependencies and interrelationships of ECD and high schools, and incorporates teacher training, parents and local communities to significantly transform our education system. The plan is to ensure that all the ECD centres Vodacom adopts are close to Vodacom-connected schools.

To date, eight ECD centres have been upgraded and renovated at a cost of over R5-million. These centres received an ICT trolley solution and a mobile library with zero-rated literacy and numeracy content to expose children to technology in the early years. Vodacom has also decommissioned pit latrines in three of these ECD Centres. By the end of March 2020, Vodacom will have upgraded 11 ECD centres. Vodacom’s ECD programme is not only benefitting the children but also their caregivers; and the education ecosystem is also benefitting parents, teachers and youths, who are also becoming digitally literate. 

Further, by upgrading the state of ECDs, Vodacom has contributed to improved sanitation and health in these facilities, factors that make for conducive and safe learning environments. Critically, the upgrade of the facilities will ensure that the ECD centres meet government’s regulatory requirements, and this in turn will give the owner and the staff access to various free training courses, which will improve their skills in the area of ECD. This will ensure that learners who come from these facilities have a strong education foundation and are well prepared for primary and high school education. All these interventions will in turn enhance the quality of South African education. 

These modest contributions are aimed at improving our education system so that it can better equip the youth and future generations, so they can contribute meaningfully to the mainstream economy and take full advantage of opportunities ushered in by the fourth industrial revolution. It’s time we realise the need to remain open to doing more with partners in civil society, labour and government, to circumvent the inability of some children to gain access to quality education. 

Takalani Netshitenzhe is chief officer: corporate affairs for Vodacom Group

Derek Davey

Recommended

Special Reports

St Mary’s instils a love for learning

-
St Mary’s head of school, Deanne King, and marketing head Kathy Mittendorf  were interviewed by Derek Davey Derek Davey (DD):What is St...
Read more
Special Reports

KwaThintwa School for the Deaf achieves resounding success

-
The matric pass rate is 100% for the ninth consecutive year
Read more
Special Reports

Krugersdorp High School

-
Krugersdorp High School prides itself on smaller classes
Read more
Special Reports

The gap year

-
Taking a gap after school can be the best possible way for students to prepare for their future and find their feet
Read more
Special Reports

Ekurhuleni Excellence Awards 2020

-
Ekurhuleni metro is throwing its weight behind education
Read more
Special Reports

Township schools fight for their place in the education stakes

-
Interventions produce great results
Read more
Special Reports

2019 pass rate: A milestone for the country’s education system

-
ECD is the key for better results in matric
Read more
Special Reports

Request for CVs – Individual consultant from the Ministry of Health in Lesotho

-
Terms of Reference:  (Individual) Short Term Individual Consultant DEPARTMENTProject Implementing UnitJOB TITLEDevelopment of Project Implementation ManualPROJECTLesotho Nutrition and Health...
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
Africa

Conflict is escalating in central Mali, says Human Rights Watch

Last year was the deadliest for civilians since the current political crisis began in 2012. And the fighting is also increasing in neighbouring countries
-
Read more
Analysis

Sona will cast a spotlight on Ramaphosa (and the ANC’s)...

The president is facing challenges at every turn, among them the economy, the state of SOEs and factionalism within the ANC. Only if Ramaphosa and his party work together will they be able to turn their declining fortunes around
-
Read more
Business

Council officials must explain wastage or pay up

Auditor General (AG) Kimi Makwetu’s extended powers will soon be used to hold municipal managers and chief financial officers of local...
-
Read more
National

Impossible choices in QwaQwa: What it takes to get water

A broken municipality and a four-year crisis forces residents to consider desperate choices, such as trading sex for water
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

St Mary’s instils a love for learning

-
St Mary’s head of school, Deanne King, and marketing head Kathy Mittendorf  were interviewed by Derek Davey Derek Davey (DD):What is St...
Read more
Special Reports

KwaThintwa School for the Deaf achieves resounding success

-
The matric pass rate is 100% for the ninth consecutive year
Read more
Special Reports

Krugersdorp High School

-
Krugersdorp High School prides itself on smaller classes
Read more
Special Reports

Vodacom bolsters its interventions in basic education

-
More resources are being invested in early childhood development programmes
Read more
Special Reports

The gap year

-
Taking a gap after school can be the best possible way for students to prepare for their future and find their feet
Read more
Special Reports

Ekurhuleni Excellence Awards 2020

-
Ekurhuleni metro is throwing its weight behind education
Read more
Special Reports

Township schools fight for their place in the education stakes

-
Interventions produce great results
Read more
Special Reports

2019 pass rate: A milestone for the country’s education system

-
ECD is the key for better results in matric
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.