Itec launches new partnership to grow Mpumalanga footprint

Firmlinx Managing Director Rudi Grundlingh
Managed services provider Itec has unveiled its latest partnership, Itec Mpumalanga, as part of its expansion plans to offer business support across all regions of South Africa.

Itec Mpumalanga is a partnership with established regional ICT provider Firmlinx. Firmlinx is headquartered in eMalahleni, with a presence in Mbombela that allows it to operate across the Mpumalanga province.

Firmlinx Managing Director Rudi Grundlingh said the partnership with Itec would enable the company to expand its service offerings to provide its customers with a full solution of IT and communications services.

“We’re a well-established company with strong existing client relationships, and the partnership with Itec gives us the chance to not only be part of something bigger, but to deliver even better service by providing the full range of ICT support, with obvious practical and financial benefits for our clients,” said Grundlingh.


The Itec Mpumalanga Team

“As a tier 1 Telco provider, Itec will allow us to provide better rates and more competitive offerings. The company has also introduced us to best-of-breed product and service brands such as Mitel, which we’re very excited about, as it really extends the choices and solutions we can offer our clients.”

Firmlinx was established 10 years ago as an IT support business, but client demand has seen the company grow into a fully-fledged one-stop technology solutions and support provider, with strong in-house specialised technical abilities.

“Our main focus has always been client retention through friendly, proactive, on-time service. We are only as good as our last customer interaction!” said Grundlingh.

Itec Executive Director Gavin Meyer said Firmlinx was the “perfect fit” for Itec’s growth strategy and values. “Rudi Grundlingh and his team have built a successful business and are well-known and respected in Mpumalanga. Their desire to grow fits in exactly with our vision, and I’m convinced this new partnership will help them stand out even further by delivering genuine value-add to new and existing customers alike,” said Meyer.

Grundlingh said he was impressed by Itec’s commitment to the partnership from the word go. “Itec is easy to speak to, deliver on their promises and have a very professional approach. We’re delighted that they saw our potential, energy and commitment, and we look forward to taking the Itec brand further in Mpumalanga.”

Itec Group South Africa

Itec is southern Africa’s fastest growing office automation, production printing and tele- communications solutions provider. Through its 47 southern African branches, the company implements total office solutions based on imported, industry-leading, and award-winning products.

Itec serves medium-sized and large businesses in sectors as diverse as financial services and retail, supporting its innovative solutions with proactive service delivery. Some of its 18 000 customers include Value Logistics, Implats, Department of Housing, Business Connexion, ADT, Rand Refinery, First National Bank, Anglogold Ashanti, National Health Laboratory Services and ADvTECH.

For more information, please visit www.itecgroup.co.za

