Introducing Greening the Future 2020

Greener pastures: The Eastern Cape landscapes evoked different memories for the author’s father and grandmother. Photo: Delwyn Verasamy
We highlight the work of those accelerating sustainable living in SA – at a vital moment for the environment
This year’s Greening the Future finalists and winners give us something real to celebrate after a long and turbulent year – and they ensure that we have something to look forward to. 

“After Covid-19, it does seem like 2020 is a really dark time for us, and this planet,” says Sipho Kings, acting editor-in-chief at the Mail & Guardian. “But in the middle of the lockdown nature began to breathe again. As we slowed down the world, literally, started shaking less. Pollution decreased. Rivers became healthier. We got to breathe in cleaner air. This came at a tremendous human cost. It is, however, a sign of what we could do.” 

As this year’s circumstances demonstrate, all is not lost – and as this year’s finalists show, we needn’t achieve our environmental goals at a great cost. Their projects and endeavours show a consideration for every aspect of our lived experience and have found remarkable ways to improve lives and livelihoods in the short term while safeguarding our future.

“The projects and individuals that we have awarded for over two decades are all showing us the way,” continues Kings. “This year’s finalists and winners give us, if we listen to them, a blueprint for a more sustainable world.” 


Mail & Guardian launched Greening the Future in 1998, with the aim of “recognising these new trends and rewarding those companies, organisations and individuals who, by investing in the environment, are investing in our future”. 

Nominated and selected by the public and a Mail & Guardian editorial panel, those featured in our 2020 supplement are awarded across six categories: Agribusiness, Urban Spaces, Sustainable Design, Clean Air and Quality of Life, Oceans and Waterways, and Forests. Their daily activities are varied and fascinating: working with materials from dough and wood chips to old tyres and young trees, in spaces from a vegan deli and legal offices to river banks, beaches and farms, they’re ensuring that sustainable living is easier for each of us who’d like to play our part.

Greening the Future finalists and winners will be shared with viewers in a virtual reveal at greenfuture.mg.co.za from 6:30pm on Thursday 26 November, with the printed supplement included for our readers with the Friday 27 November edition of Mail & Guardian.

Opinion

Journey through anxious Joburg

nicky falkof & cobus van staden -
A new book has collected writing about the condition of living, yes, with a high crime rate, but also other, more pervasive existential urban stresses particular to the Global South
National

Traditional healers need new spaces

john molebatsi & christina breed & gary ivan stafford -
Proper facilities supported by well-researched cultural principles will go a long way to improving the image and perception of the practice of traditional medicine
National

Limpopo big-game farmer accused of constant harassment

Lucas Ledwaba -
A family's struggle against alleged intimidation and failure to act by the authorities mirrors the daily challenges farm dwellers face
Sport

South African football has lost a feminist in Anele Ngcongca

Siwaphiwe Myataza -
The Bafana Bafana defender valued women who loved sport
National

Zondo tightens his grip with criminal complaint against Zuma

Sarah Smit -
The state capture commission's star witness now faces a criminal complaint and another summons
Opinion

Business schools need to mimic new reality

rayner canning -
With most corporates effectively having their staff work remotely, educators will need to match and exceed this if they are to do more than just survive
Journey through anxious Joburg

A new book has collected writing about the condition of living, yes, with a high crime rate, but also other, more pervasive existential urban stresses particular to the Global South
nicky falkof & cobus van staden -
Football legend Maradona dies

The Argentinian icon died at his home on Wednesday, two weeks after having surgery on a blood clot in his brain
Luke Feltham -
Covid vaccines: Hope balanced with caution

As Covid vaccines near the manufacturing stage, a look at two polio vaccines provides valuable historical insights
philip machanick -
Under cover of Covid, Uganda targets LGBTQ+ shelter

Pandemic rules were used to justify a violent raid on a homeless shelter in Uganda, but a group of victims is pursuing a criminal case against the perpetrators
madlen davies -
JJ Rawlings left an indelible mark on Ghana’s history

The air force pilot and former president used extreme measures, including a coup, enforced ‘discipline’ through executions, ‘disappearances’ and floggings, but reintroduced democracy
audrey donkor -
