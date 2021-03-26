The Galaxy A52 and A72 make innovation accessible to all

Samsung has unveiled the Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72, making powerful innovation accessible to everyone. The latest Samsung Galaxy A series lets you communicate and express yourself with an awesome camera, immerse yourself in a clear viewing experience with a smooth scrolling display, and enjoy greater peace of mind with innovative Galaxy foundation features, including water resistance and more battery power. The Galaxy A series will also expand your mobile experience by providing access to the wider Galaxy ecosystem of connected devices, such as Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy SmartTag, and Galaxy Tab.

“Samsung strives to give consumers what they want and need most. That’s why we set out with a vision for the Galaxy A series to democratise Galaxy innovations for everyone,” says Justin Hume, Director: Integrated Mobility at Samsung South Africa. “These new devices encapsulate the Galaxy brand philosophy with cutting-edge innovations, services and features at a reasonable price.”

Create, communicate and express yourself with an awesome camera

By making exciting camera innovations available for the new Galaxy A series, you can enjoy more fun and versatile photos and videos.

Versatile Camera Experience – Shoot vivid and crisp photos and videos with ease thanks to a versatile quad camera with 64MP high-resolution. Instantly turn your favourite moments from 4K videos into 8MP high-resolution images with 4K Video Snap . Scene Optimizer uses AI to shoot with optimal settings for 30 categories of images and backgrounds such as food, landscapes and pets.

– Shoot vivid and crisp photos and videos with ease thanks to a versatile quad camera with 64MP high-resolution. Instantly turn your favourite moments from 4K videos into 8MP high-resolution images with . uses AI to shoot with optimal settings for 30 categories of images and backgrounds such as food, landscapes and pets. Stable day or night – Whether filming the latest dance trend or capturing a new skateboard trick, O ptical I mage S tabilisation (OIS) ensures pictures and videos come out sharp and steady. No need to miss an important moment anymore because of low lighting. Night mode uses multi-frame processing, resulting in a bright and crisp image even in the dark.

– Whether filming the latest dance trend or capturing a new skateboard trick, ptical mage tabilisation (OIS) ensures pictures and videos come out sharp and steady. No need to miss an important moment anymore because of low lighting. uses multi-frame processing, resulting in a bright and crisp image even in the dark. Fun content capture – Add style and unique flair to content using AR Emoji and My Filter. Additionally, you can now apply AR Lenses from Snapchat with Fun Mode when snapping content from the native camera app.

– Add style and unique flair to content using and Additionally, you can now apply AR Lenses from Snapchat with when snapping content from the native camera app. See and be seen with an awesome display and refined design

Samsung enhances experiences and style with a vivid display and sophisticated design to fit and reflect your life.

Brighter and Smoother – Enjoy your favourite show on Samsung’s beloved Super AMOLED display. Now with 90Hz on the Galaxy A52 and A72, the scrolling experience is even smoother. Keep watching and scrolling social media posts even when outside, thanks to an increased 800nits luminance.

– Enjoy your favourite show on Samsung’s beloved Super AMOLED display. Now with 90Hz on the Galaxy A52 and A72, the scrolling experience is even smoother. Keep watching and scrolling social media posts even when outside, thanks to an increased 800nits luminance. Comfortable viewing experience – The display is also “Eye Care” certified, and automatically adjusts the display’s colour temperature based on smartphone usage patterns to reduce eye fatigue with “Eye Comfort Shield”.

– The display is also “Eye Care” certified, and automatically adjusts the display’s colour temperature based on smartphone usage patterns to reduce eye fatigue with “Eye Comfort Shield”. Refined design – The new Galaxy A series features a refreshed design that is simple yet purposeful with a soft-edge design and minimal camera housing.

Expand your experiences thanks to the power of the awesome Galaxy ecosystem

The new Galaxy A series experience is enhanced by the seamless connections and new opportunities offered through the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem.

Stay organised and connected – SmartThings connects to and controls thousands of devices in a smart home environment right from the Galaxy A Series — including wearables, tablets, PCs and TVs. Additionally, SmartThings Find locates your paired devices with more intuitive and detailed directions, and Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth locator can find non-connected devices or belongings by attaching it to what matters most. So you can connect and control thousands of devices from your Galaxy A series.

Enjoy music together without hassle – Whether participating in a joint workout at home or catching up on the latest podcast with friends, connect and listen to music together . Music Share simply syncs a phone with a friend’s device to share music without speaker pairing. Also, pair phones with two sets of Galaxy Buds devices and listen together with Buds Together.

– Whether participating in a joint workout at home or catching up on the latest podcast with friends, connect and listen to music together simply syncs a phone with a friend’s device to share music without speaker pairing. Also, pair phones with two sets of Galaxy Buds devices and listen together with Connect and share with ease – Quick Share lets you easily send pictures and videos without size limitation to nearby Galaxy devices so you can get quick approval before posting a group selfie. With Private Share, you can change your mind whom to share with, or revoke the photos and videos even after sharing with just one tap.

Expect more and get more with awesome Galaxy foundation

The new Galaxy A series comes with the Galaxy essentials that all Galaxy users deserve to have.

Peace of mind – Take chances and get messy without worry as the Galaxy A52 and A72 are water and dust resistant with an IP67 rating. By adding Samsung Care+ , you can plan for the unexpected with instant support and guaranteed coverage for damages, breakdowns, theft, and loss. Protect the things that matter with built-in Samsung Knox —Samsung’s defence-grade security system that safeguards personal information and data in real-time.

– Take chances and get messy without worry as the Galaxy A52 and A72 are water and dust resistant with an rating. By adding , you can plan for the unexpected with instant support and guaranteed coverage for damages, breakdowns, theft, and loss. Protect the things that matter with built-in —Samsung’s defence-grade security system that safeguards personal information and data in real-time. Two-day battery – Capture, create, and consume without slowing down with a large battery capacity that lasts two days with A52’s 4 500mAh and A72’s 5 000mAh battery capacity.

Enjoy premium essentials – The Galaxy A52 and A72 are equipped with the Galaxy essentials including stereo speakers and external memory up to 1TB . Enhance the stereo speakers experience with Dolby Atmos for a rich soundscape filled with up-levelled depth and detail. Also, the redesigned One UI 3 helps enable more intuitive experiences and consistent interactions by increasing speed, reducing distractions and highlighting important information.

– The Galaxy A52 and A72 are equipped with the Galaxy essentials including and . Enhance the stereo speakers experience with Dolby Atmos for a rich soundscape filled with up-levelled depth and detail. Also, the redesigned helps enable more intuitive experiences and consistent interactions by increasing speed, reducing distractions and highlighting important information. Support sustainability – Samsung regularly evaluates products, packaging and operations to discover new ways to improve our efforts to promote sustainability. The Galaxy A52 and A72 uses pulp mould and paper to minimise unused space and material use for the packaging.

– Samsung regularly evaluates products, packaging and operations to discover new ways to improve our efforts to promote sustainability. The Galaxy A52 and A72 uses pulp mould and paper to minimise unused space and material use for the packaging. Software updates – Samsung always aims to provide Galaxy users with an up-to-date mobile OS, and this is now expanded to the A series. The Galaxy A52 and A72 will support software upgrades for three generations, and regular security updates for a minimum of four years.

Availability

The new Galaxy A Series will be available in Awesome Black and Awesome Violet for the Galaxy A72 and in Awesome Black and Awesome Blue or the Galaxy A52. To add value to the purchase, you can now trade-in over 6 000 Samsung and non-Samsung eligible devices from laptops, mobile phones, smartwatches, tablets and much more at Samsung Stores nationwide and on the official Samsung Online Store. To add even more value, you will receive an additional R500* off the final trade-in amount of your pre-owned device during a trade-in, to offset the device cost or pay a few months of your device tariff. This special offer is available from Samsung Brand store, Samsung Online and other major retailers between 18 March to 30 April 2021.

You can get R1 720 when you trade-in18 your Galaxy A31 smartphone or R1 450 trade-in your Galaxy A30s smartphone. You can get up to R1 800 when you trade-in your Galaxy A50 and up to R2 500 when you trade-in your Galaxy A51 smartphone. You can get up to R2 600 when you trade-in your Galaxy A70 and up to R3 400 when you trade in your Galaxy A71. For added peace of mind, those who purchase this awesome device can protect it against accidental damage with Samsung Care + for a once-off of R9919 for 12 months of protection. For more information about the Samsung Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72, visit www.samsungmobilepress.com, news.samsung.com/galaxy or www.samsung.com/galaxy.

18Trade-in value dependent on the condition of the original phone

19Terms and conditions apply

