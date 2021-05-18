Celebrating 10 years of creating shared value globally

Exactly one year after the Shared Value Africa Initiative (SVAI) hosted the first virtual CEO engagement at the Shared Value Africa Leadership eSummit, the SVAI will host the CEO Connect roundtable on 4 June.

As before, this will be a leadership engagement platform, which will bring together business leaders for vital discussions reflecting the current global context and the drive for economic recovery and growth.

This time, the virtual discussion will be preceded by visionary renowned strategist and Harvard Business School Professor Mark Kramer, who will take stock of Shared Value over the past decade and look at what is next for business.

Esteemed business leaders and Chief Executives participating in the roundtable will unpack the theme, namely: Competitive Collaboration in Africa – One Africa, One Voice.

Key discussion points include:

Lessons from 2020 — What have we learnt from Covid-19 and what will we be doing differently? The Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) — What will it take to build a one market system for Africa? This is the Decade of Action — How are we leveraging Shared Value to deliver on Agenda 2030 goals?

Since 2021 commemorates a decade of Creating Shared Value (CSV), CEO Connect also forms part of a global celebratory programme in recognition of this milestone.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Friday, 4 June 2020

Time: 8am – 10am SAST / 9am – 11am EAT / 7am-9am WAT

Platform: Zoom Webinar

RSVP: Click here to register for this event