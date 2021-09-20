The future of fashion in South Africa

The STADIO School of Fashion, formally known as LISOF, is one of Africa’s most renowned fashion design schools. With their forward-thinking approach and many years of experience, the school aims to create an ecosystem that will ensure a financially secure future for its young talents while simultaneously growing the economy.

On 4 October the STADIO School of Fashion will launch a new offer — DESIGN STUDIO.

DESIGN STUDIO combines three core practices for entry into the fashion industry. The DESIGN STUDIO will equip the student with the foundational pattern design, garment construction and creative design skills that are required for working in a fashion design studio.

Your journey into the fashion industry starts with the DESIGN STUDIO, where you can choose to complete this programme, or build on to your skill-set through completing our Online Fashion Entrepreneurship Short Learning Programme, which will guide you in starting your own fashion brand!

To kick off the first cycle we are offering the first 10 registrations 10% off the course fee. There is also an opportunity to be accepted into our school’s Higher Certificate intake for 2022 with a bursary offer on successful completion of this programme with a 75% pass rate.

Join STADIO School of Fashion’s DESIGN STUDIO programme and end 2021 inspired, skilled and ready to embrace a future in the creative field.

DESIGN STUDIO will run Monday to Friday for 12 weeks on our Randburg Johannesburg Campus. Seats are limited. Email us on [email protected] to find out more.

Visit https://stadio.ac.za/ for more information about STADIO.