Population scientist required – AHRI

About AHRI

Africa Health Research Institute (AHRI) is a 540-member independent academic institute with an annual budget of R350-million. AHRI conducts world-class research in HIV, TB and non-communicable disease, spanning basic, clinical, social and population sciences. AHRI’s population science is conducted in our renowned health and demographic surveillance system, with longitudinal follow-up of 140 000 individuals for more than 20 years and supported by long-term funding from the South African Population Research Infrastructure Network (SAPRIN).

Job Overview

AHRI has an excellent opportunity for a population scientist interested in a research career that will positively impact on population health and wellbeing and be part of a world-class research team. The candidate will be a member of AHRI’s faculty and take scientific responsibility for AHRI’s population and health surveillance system in addition to pursuing their own research agenda. We are looking for a candidate to spend the majority of his or her time at our Somkhele research campus in Northern KwaZulu-Natal. The candidate will be a member of the Population Science group under the leadership of Dr Kobus Herbst, the Director of Population Science at AHRI and the Director of the South African Population Research Infrastructure Network.

The Population Science group includes renowned scientists such as Professors Frank Tanser and Till Baernighausen.

Minimum criteria include PhD qualification in the relevant field, five years’ experience in delivering impactful research in a relevant scientific field and proven ability to source funding and manage independent research grants.

AHRI offers excellent remuneration and benefits commensurate with this important position.

How to apply

Please visit https://www.ahri.org/ahri-careers/ for the full job advert.

To apply email a detailed cover letter, including a short research statement, and CV to [email protected] . The post reference number: Reference# POPSCIFAC/001/NOV/2021 should be indicated in the subject line of the email.

Application deadline is 21 November 2021.