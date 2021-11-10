Consultant required for Health systems strengthening in Kingdom of Eswatini

Request for curriculum vitae for nutrition strategy and costed action plan consultant for the ministry of health, Kingdom of Eswatini

Reference Number: SZ-MOH-261040-CS-INDV

Project Background

The Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini through the Ministry of Health (MOH) is implementing a project that endeavours to improve the coverage and quality of key reproductive, maternal, neonatal, child and adolescent health (RMNCAH), nutrition and non-communicable disease (NCD) services (hypertension and diabetes) in Eswatini. The 5-year project entitled “Health System Strengthening for Human Capital Development (HSSHCD) Project” under the MOH will make substantial investments in strengthening the health system and improving the nutrition service delivery across the life cycle in order to address critical human capital challenges specifically stunting and child and adult mortality. The project has four components namely, Component 1: Improve health service delivery to increase the coverage and quality of health services to build human capital; Component 2: Increase community demand for RMNCAH, nutrition and NCD services; Component 3: Strengthen the MOH’s stewardship capacity to manage essential health and nutrition services and project activities; and Component 4: Project Management and Monitoring and Evaluation.

Background to the Assignment

The MOH developed a Nutrition Strategic Plan which expired in 2015, and therefore, there is a need for the development of a new National Nutrition Strategy and Costed Action Plan for the MOH. The new National Nutrition Strategy and Costed Action Plan will guide the implementation of nutrition-specific interventions for Eswatini

Assignment Objective

The MOH is looking for an experienced consultant to develop an Eswatini National Nutrition Strategy and Costed Action Plan.

Specific Objectives of the assignment are:

to review existing policies and programmatic data in Eswatini including review of nutrition monitoring data, program evaluations and other relevant data from the routine information systems, (e.g., Health Management Information System [HMIS],) household level survey data (e.g., Demographic and Health Survey [DHS] 2006-2007 etc) and prepare a five-year Eswatini National Nutrition Strategy; and

to develop a Plan of Action with an estimated budget and Standard indicators with related realistic targets for essential facility and community-based nutrition services that are aligned with other relevant national strategic framework, targets and plans.

4. Qualifications and required skills

At least a master’s degree in Public Health, Nutrition, or any related fields.

Minimum of 8 years of professional experience in health and nutrition or food security activities.

Professional experience working with government or in large national and/or international institutions in policy analysis, planning, coordination, development, evaluation and system innovation in both developing country context.

Experience of preparing annual workplans and program budgets and costing studies is preferable.

Proven experience in developing and reviewing national nutrition strategies in Africa region; and improving the community-based nutrition, and scaling-up nutrition initiative to eliminate stunting is preferred.

Working experience in Southern African countries is preferred.

Good understanding of the National Health Systems of Eswatini is preferable.

Strong analytical and report writing skills; and ability to meet deadlines.

Excellent spoken and written communication and facilitation skills in English.

Flexibility, team player, ability to work with multidisciplinary teams.

The MOH now invites interested, qualified candidates to indicate their interest in providing technical support and services under this consultancy. Selection shall be on the basis of examination and comparison of the qualifications and experience of the individual candidates as evidenced by their CVs. The selected individual shall be requested to submit a costed offer to undertake the work

APLICATIONS:

Interested consultants should submit a detailed copy of updated curriculum vitae (duties inclusive), references, copy ID and scanned copies of notarized academic or professional certifications. Application should be addressed to:

The Principal Secretary, Ministry of Health; 2nd Floor Ministry of Justice Building, Mbabane. Postal address: The Principal Secretary, Ministry of Health P.O. Box 5; Mbabane, Eswatini.

Electronic applications should be sent to Project Coordinator; [email protected] copy to [email protected] and [email protected] no later than 11.00 hours on 18th November, 2021. All applications will be acknowledged but only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Contacts: (00268) 24045514; (00268) 24042431.