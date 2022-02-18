Regional Procurement Notice: BCC seeks report and support

The Benguela Current Convention (BCC) was established in January 2007 through the signing of an Interim Agreement by Angola, Namibia and South Africa. On 18 March 2013, the three governments signed a ground-breaking environmental treaty, the legally-binding BCC for the establishment and operation of a permanent inter-governmental organisation responsible for the joint management of the Benguela Current Large Marine Ecosystem (BCLME).

The BCC is the first inter-governmental Convention in the world to be based on the Large Marine Ecosystem (LME) concept of ocean governance — a move towards managing transboundary resources at the larger ecosystem level (rather than at the national level) and balancing human needs with conservation imperatives. In pursuit of the objectives of the Convention and the development targets of the BCC’s Strategic Action Program, the following assignments are on offer:

Develop a State of the Marine Environment Report (“SOMER”) of the Benguela Current Large Marine Ecosystem (BCLME) with a thematic focus on Climate Change

Deadline for application: 14 March 2022

The BCC published the first State of the Marine Environment Report (SOMER) in 2014. This was a general SOMER that provided important information and data on the status and trends of key thematic areas of the BCLME. It promotes a “Science-to-Governance” approach for ecosystem-based ocean governance.

Climate change is influencing the marine ecosystem in ways that already impact local coastal economies and the fishing industry. This SOMER will explore the effects of climate change on the large marine ecosystem and provide implementable policy and management recommendations.

Consulting firms/ consortiums are herewith invited to submit technical and financial proposals to develop the next SOMER for the BCC.

Technical support and facilitation of Private Sector Engagement within Benguela Current Large Marine Ecosystem

Deadline for application: 14 March 2022

The BCC recognises the importance of the marine and coastal private sector in economic growth, job creation and livelihood security of coastal communities. The private sector is an important partner for the sustainable utilisation, conservation and protection of the Benguela Current Large Marine Ecosystem (BCLME). The BCC wishes to explore stakeholder engagement and sector partnerships with a focus on promoting interactive and inclusive management discussions at regional and national levels.

Consulting firms/ consortiums are herewith invited to submit technical and financial proposals to assist the BCC in engaging the private sector meaningfully and in the context of mutual benefit.

Kindly download the full Terms of References (ToRs) at www.benguelacc.org