Subscribe

Special Reports

Regional Procurement Notice: BCC seeks report and support

0

This story is sponsored

The Benguela Current Convention (BCC) was established in January 2007 through the signing of an Interim Agreement by Angola, Namibia and South Africa. On 18 March 2013, the three governments signed a ground-breaking environmental treaty, the legally-binding BCC for the establishment and operation of a permanent inter-governmental organisation responsible for the joint management of the Benguela Current Large Marine Ecosystem (BCLME). 

The BCC is the first inter-governmental Convention in the world to be based on the Large Marine Ecosystem (LME) concept of ocean governance — a move towards managing transboundary resources at the larger ecosystem level (rather than at the national level) and balancing human needs with conservation imperatives. In pursuit of the objectives of the Convention and the development targets of the BCC’s Strategic Action Program, the following assignments are on offer:

Develop a State of the Marine Environment Report (“SOMER”) of the Benguela Current Large Marine Ecosystem (BCLME) with a thematic focus on Climate Change

Deadline for application: 14 March 2022

The BCC published the first State of the Marine Environment Report (SOMER) in 2014. This was a general SOMER that provided important information and data on the status and trends of key thematic areas of the BCLME. It promotes a “Science-to-Governance” approach for ecosystem-based ocean governance. 

Climate change is influencing the marine ecosystem in ways that already impact local coastal economies and the fishing industry. This SOMER will explore the effects of climate change on the large marine ecosystem and provide implementable policy and management recommendations.

Consulting firms/ consortiums are herewith invited to submit technical and financial proposals to develop the next SOMER for the BCC.

Technical support and facilitation of Private Sector Engagement within Benguela Current Large Marine Ecosystem

Deadline for application: 14 March 2022

The BCC recognises the importance of the marine and coastal private sector in economic growth, job creation and livelihood security of coastal communities. The private sector is an important partner for the sustainable utilisation, conservation and protection of the Benguela Current Large Marine Ecosystem (BCLME). The BCC wishes to explore stakeholder engagement and sector partnerships with a focus on promoting interactive and inclusive management discussions at regional and national levels. 

Consulting firms/ consortiums are herewith invited to submit technical and financial proposals to assist the BCC in engaging the private sector meaningfully and in the context of mutual benefit. 

Kindly download the full Terms of References (ToRs) at www.benguelacc.org

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. If you would like to speak to our team about producing and publishing high quality content on our site, please contact us at this email address.

Related stories

Your M&G

Hi , To manage your account please click here.

You can access your digital copy of this week’s paper here.

Advertising

Today's top stories

Hope fades for voters in Zimbabwe

Zanu-PF’s stranglehold on power has throttled the many parties that have tried to dislodge it

Europe must be Africa’s partner of choice

Having committed to pursuing a much closer partnership with African governments and the African Union, the European Union must consider how it can best contribute to Africa's security and economic prospects

Mr President, the government can — and should — create...

M&G Premium

The private sector, experts say, cannot alone be entrusted with the important task of stopping South Africa’s unemployment tailspin

Eskom pollution reduction delays are ‘unlawful’

Earthlife Africa and groundWork say the ‘legal quagmire’ Eskom finds itself in ‘is almost entirely self-inflicted’

Ramaphosa dodges bullet as public protector begins her investigation

M&G Premium

The public protector has already asked the president about a recording on the diversion of state funds for ANC election campaigns
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×