Call for proposal from individual consultant: Contract: 83405835: Review and updating of the SADC Water Research Agenda

The SADC Secretariat and its subsidiary institutions have been implementing the regional Water Research Agenda since 2015. The strategic objective of the SADC Water Research Agenda (SWRA) is to promote evidence-based implementation of SADC water programmes and projects through multi- and inter-disciplinary research and synthesis of existing and new information for the realisation of SADC developmental goals. The aim of the SWRA is, therefore, to build research capacity among regional institutions and individuals and to promote the utilisation of research results in the planning and management of water resources in the region.

It is against this background that the SADC Secretariat, with the funding support from Deutsche Gesellschaft für International Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) is seeking the services of an individual consultant for the process of reviewing and updating of the SADC Water Research Agenda. The GIZ supports the SADC Water Division through the Transboundary Water Management in the SADC Region (TWM) programme. TWM supports the management of shared watercourses in Southern Africa by promoting the effective implementation of the SADC Regional Strategic Action Plan on Integrated Water Resources Development and Management, Phase V (RSAP V).

The main objective of this assignment is to undertake a review and update the SADC Water Research Agenda, informed by an in-depth analysis of its implementation by regional research and academic institutions. The assignment will also examine trends and variations in financing of the SWRA-related activities, the nature of research products, and their end-use in order to inform the development of an updated SADC Water Research Agenda.

Invitation letter to bid, Terms of Reference and further information can be found at:

https://www.sadc.int/opportunities/procurement/open-procurement-opportunities/review-and-updating-sadc-water-research-agenda/

