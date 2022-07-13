Chemonics seeks a Chief of Party for technical assistance project

Chemonics seeks a Chief of Party for the anticipated USAID-funded supply chain technical assistance project in South Africa. The project will aim to ensure the continuous availability of essential health commodities (for HIV/AIDS, malaria, tuberculosis, family planning, etc), provide rapid response to infectious disease outbreaks such as Covid-19, and promote supply chain resilience and long-term sustainability by providing strategic technical assistance.

Based in South Africa, the Chief of Party will serve as the primary liaison between USAID/South Africa, the Ministry of Health, Chemonics home office, and other key stakeholders. We are looking for individuals who have a passion for making a difference in the lives of people around the world. All candidates must possess fluency in oral and written English. Local South African professionals are preferred.

Responsibilities include:

Provide overall project leadership, management, quality control, timeliness of deliverables, and technical direction while ensuring compliance with USAID requirements, US government regulations, and Chemonics policies and procedures;

Liaise with the USAID/South Africa mission, and engage with the local private sector, health system actors and other relevant stakeholders to build the capacity and sustainability of national systems;

Develop and implement annual work plans and budgets that reflect the priorities of USAID, the Ministry of Health (MOH), and other stakeholders;

Identify issues and risks related to project implementation in a timely manner, and suggest appropriate programme adjustments;

Manage and supervise the work of project personnel, subcontractors, and grantees, with a focus on core results, achievement of work plan and targets, and timely implementation; and

Ensure that all project assistance is technically sound and appropriate.

Qualifications:

Advanced degree in international development, public health, or another relevant field;

Minimum of 10 years of experience in project management, public health programmes, pharmaceuticals, and medical supplies, and/or supply chain management systems;

Experience working in the South Africa public and/or private sector health system;

Prior experience in a senior management position such as chief of party or deputy chief of party for a USAID-funded program, preferred;

Demonstrated leadership and management skills necessary to develop, articulate, and implement the vision for this activity;

Demonstrated ability to establish strong working relationships with government officials, non-governmental organisations, private sector actors, and other donors and in assisting multi-stakeholder consultations, negotiations, and consensus building; experience interacting with such stakeholders in South Africa preferred;

Demonstrated leadership, versatility, and integrity;

Strong interpersonal, analytical, and problem-solving skills; and

Fluent English oral and written communication skills are required.

Application instructions:

Please send an email with your CV and cover letter attached and “Chief of Party” in the subject line to [email protected] by 29 July 2022 . No telephone inquiries, please. Chemonics will contact finalists.

Chemonics is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in its selection and employment practices on the basis of race, colour, religion, sex, national origin, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, disability, genetic information, age, membership in an employee organisation, or other non-merit factors.

Chemonics values the protection of your personal data. If you are in the European Union, please read our EU Recruiting Data Privacy Notice to learn how we process personal data. You may access the notice via the following link: https://chemonics.com/eu-recruiting-data-privacy-notice/.