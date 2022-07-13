Subscribe

How to make a good presentation

This story is sponsored

There are few things in the business world that are scarier than delivering a presentation, yet there are few that are as important.

The modern workplace is getting more competitive. It is no longer enough for you to have the necessary capability to do the job; you should also be able to talk well, write well, and present yourself positively to your superiors and clients. 

Presenting information clearly and effectively is a key skill to get your message or opinion across and, these days, presentation skills are required in almost every field. Even if you don’t need to make regular presentations in front of a group, there are plenty of situations where good presentation and public speaking skills can help you advance your career and create opportunities.

Presentation skills are useful in the following workplace or professional circumstances:

  • At interviews, as the interviewer or interviewee;
  • At meetings, face-to-face or in conference calls;
  • At networking functions, meeting new people or getting to know those you have met before;
  • Speaking to colleagues and staff;
  • Delivering a presentation to clients, detailing a technical topic or selling a product;
  • Presenting at conferences;
  • Speaking at large internal meetings;
  • Speaking with suppliers and clients;
  • Presenting training, and so on.

Many people are terrified when they have to present their first public talk, or even to present to their co-workers, but these initial fears can be reduced by good preparation, which will also lay the groundwork for making an effective presentation.

Developing presentation skills and giving an effective presentation is not an easy matter. Some people may be born with presentation skills, but it is good to know that presentation skills can also be learned and developed further when they are being practiced regularly. 

One option is to join the Wits Language School presentation skills course, which develops your ability to deliver interactive and engaging formal and informal presentations.

The next intake starts in September 2022. 

 Email to [email protected] for information or to apply.

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. If you would like to speak to our team about producing and publishing high quality content on our site, please contact us at this email address.

