How do short courses align with business needs?

Formal education has long been considered as essential for growth and opportunity and many individuals still opt for degrees and postgraduate programmes to ensure affirmative career paths.

However, the work environment in the digital era is a continuously changing landscape that requires adaptation and agility. Nowadays, an individual may start working in a position based on their formal qualifications but they often have sub-sets of other useful skills that could play a greater role in their career progression, allowing them to be promoted or to shift into different roles.

The 21st-century workplace

A major evolution in the work environment is that fields are increasingly multidisciplinary, interdisciplinary and cross-disciplinary. There are varying degrees of overlap between different domains, disciplines and fields and a strategic approach needs to consider the different levels and types of knowledge required at these intersections.

An organisation could identify the competencies required in key functions or roles and ascertain which employees need to gain knowledge, be a supervised practitioner, an independent practitioner or indeed be an expert in these competencies. This profile mapping can then be used to determine potential gaps and to suggest personal development plans for staff that suit their specific needs and required level of training. In this way, staff development and achieving company strategic goals are aligned.

Short courses are specific, concise and short-term and play a crucial role in providing relevant and just-in-time knowledge to meet the unique demands of the digital-era workplace.

Language proficiency complements evolving job roles

English is the most commonly used language in the business environment but is the home language for only a small percentage of people. If we consider that businesses cannot function without excellent communication between the various stakeholders and that language is central to effective communication, we can clearly see how important it is to enhance and improve English language proficiency.

Many individuals in the workplace are recognised as experts or specialists within their fields of study. Often though, those same individuals have challenges when it comes to language proficiency — for example, when compiling professional reports or delivering presentations.

Short courses for business

Short courses in project management, available as public courses for individual students as well as for in-house delivery to groups of employees, are popular. Project management as a management tool is increasingly used by professionals from almost all backgrounds and provides a broad-based competency in a range of management skills. It is an excellent example of the multidisciplinary, modern work environment.

A wide range of short courses in various disciplines is available through Wits Plus, including management, accounting, marketing, insurance and corporate governance. These courses can be completed over one semester, and a number of full-year (usually credit-bearing) options are also available. A growing number of online short courses are also offered via the DigitalCampus platform.

Short courses offer an effective way to develop and reinvent yourself to keep up with the constant changes and challenges of the digital era. Are you ready to start your knowledge journey?