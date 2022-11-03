Rand Water Medical Scheme call for applications: Independent Members of the Dispute and Resolution Committee

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the role of three (3) Independent Members of the Rand Water Medical Scheme (RWMS) Dispute and Resolution Committee (DRC) for three (3) years.

Overall responsibilities

By virtue of section 29(1)(j) of the Medical Schemes Act, 131 of 1998 (MSA), the Board of Trustees is obliged to establish a Complaint/ Dispute and Resolution Committee. Rule 30 of the Scheme Rules pertains to complaints and disputes and sets out the procedural aspects for lodging a complaint. It also sets out the establishment and composition of the Disputes and Resolution Committee. The committee is established primarily to assist the RWMS in resolving disputes arising from member/s of the RWMS or between the member/s of the RWMS and the RWMS.

Responsibilities include, among others:

Ensure that all disputes are investigated and resolved satisfactorily and in accordance with the Scheme Rules, MSA and all other applicable laws, and put in place recommendations that will prevent similar issues from recurring in the future.

Determine the procedure to be followed once complaints are received.

Set out alternative dispute resolution mechanisms in order to facilitate the resolution of disputes between the member, potential member and the RWMS.

Set out the mechanism of settling disputes out of the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) or court proceedings. The process shall include conciliation, mediation and arbitration.

Assist RWMS with any dispute, which may arise between a member, prospective member, former member or a person claiming by virtue of such member and the scheme or an officer of the scheme, shall be referred by the Principal Officer (PO) to the DRC for adjudication.

Adjudicate over disputes referred to it by the Scheme or Office of the PO.

Desired qualifications and skills

A registered medical practitioner with a minimum of five (5) years of experience in the sector.

A registered psychologist with a minimum of five (5) years of experience in the sector.

A registered attorney with a minimum of five (5) years of experience in the legal fraternity and with an understanding of the medical schemes environment.

Knowledge of the medical scheme sector.

Good communication skills.

Mediation and arbitrations skills.

Applications must be submitted to the corporate secretariat

e-mail: [email protected]

The Board of Trustees reserves the right not to appoint, cancel and /or change the scope of the Advert as and when deemed necessary. In evaluating prospective applicants and making a final selection, consideration will be given to promoting the Rand Water Medical Scheme’s Equity and Diversity objectives. NB: Should you not receive a response after three (3) months, please consider your application unsuccessful.