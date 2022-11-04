Invest in a 100% tenanted residential development in the heart of Rosebank

Everything Property and Business Day HomeFront



Rosebank is an established suburb with plenty to offer investors keen to become part of the dynamic landscape. From a city-wide shopping destination to a thriving nightlife with trending eateries, Rosebank has attracted a growing population that has positively driven up the market value and the appeal of this leafy suburb. Central location, lifestyle, convenience, transport access and affordability are driving factors influencing how South Africans rent. Rosebank’s trendy development, The Bolton, is a key example of how all these factors come together, answering the demand in the market, and generating a consistent flow of wealth monthly for property investors.

New apartment offerings in this growing location are in high demand. As it stands, 61% of apartment properties in Rosebank are rented which emphasises the rental demand for an aspirational location. The average price for buyers looking for an affordable entry is between R700 000 to R1.5 million. The Bolton is the first development within Gauteng to transition from a rental model to a fully owned sectional title opportunity, with studio, 1- and 2- bedroom apartments starting from R749 000. Currently, 100% tenanted and offering investors an immediate opportunity of rental collections once transfer has taken place, is what makes this offering a no-brainer property investment.

The Bolton is in a traditional Johannesburg suburb that has grown with the major social and economic developments of the city. There has been capital injection in Rosebank of R7 billion improving the infrastructure of transport, recreational and residential opportunities.

From 2011 to 2021, Rosebank has seen a 69% increase in population and an average 6% year-on-year capital appreciation on sectional title offerings. As we have adapted from Covid lockdowns from the past two years, it was recorded that Rosebank achieved a 9% higher ratio of good standing renters (those that paid timeously), compared to the national average figure, as well as a 10% higher ratio than Gauteng holistically. These aspects make this location favourable for investors.

Together with Emira Property Fund, award-winning developer, Feenstra Group have taken two previous office buildings and developed them into a residential apartment building, with a range of amenities that young professionals are on the lookout for. This is a unique opportunity to purchase directly from the developer with no bond and transfer fees or transfer duty incurred and is expected to be an ideal investment with quick returns and steady growth prospects, with only a R10 000 deposit required.

The Bolton: Location, lifestyle, convenience, transport access and affordability are key attractions.

“When we approach a new development, we look at how it will integrate with the city, providing convenient pathways to all the main attractions, the malls, the offices, the transport hubs and how each tenant can build a long-term home being connected to this growing network,” says Johann du Plessis, Development Director at Feenstra Group.

“We’ve introduced three meeting rooms and co-work spaces in the main reception area which will fundamentally serve the work-from-home culture South Africans are moving towards. WI-FI throughout the two buildings and a back-up generator is part of the essentials we’ve put in place,” says Johann du Plessis. In addition to these co-workspace initiatives, The Bolton presents an in-house cinema that is used for private screenings and work events. It’s no doubt that The Bolton has been built for young professionals who have just begun to forge their connection with the city.

With sales now open and exclusively managed by the expert team at IGrow Wealth Investments, this is your opportunity to invest within The Bolton as it achieves an industry first in transforming a rental-only model into a sectional title ownership opportunity.