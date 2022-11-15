AfricaCom 2022: Huawei launches transformative fintech offering to revolutionise mobile money

Huawei last week announced the launch of an innovative fintech offering, which is set to revolutionise mobile money in Africa, aiming to increase financial inclusion and greatly improve the consumer’s digital user experience.

Called Fintech 2.0, the product was announced at AfricaCom, Africa’s largest technology gathering.

The solution will also empower micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to digitally transform, and provide service providers with greater business agility. In doing so, Huawei believes it will accelerate industry innovation and digital financial inclusion in emerging markets.

Fintech 2.0 brings value to mobile fintech operators through an extremely digital experience, accelerated innovation, and expedited time to market. In terms of digital experience, the solution’s digital architecture allows operators to ensure that the overall experience is tailored to every aspect of each customer’s life and combines simple, fast payments and lending.

Additionally, it allows for accelerated innovation by simplifying application development for MSMEs. Developers are able to reuse available industry assets including custom templates and components to rapidly build service applications, using the best visual tools, with minimal coding.

Fintech 2.0’s open ecosystem, meanwhile, allows operators to bring apps to market faster. By bringing together API, H5, and mini apps technologies, it ensures that partners can launch the service on a super app within one week and take marketing campaigns from idea to launch within three weeks. With a cloud-native platform, the solution supports container/microservice, auto-scaling, and grey release — and enables software updates in days.

“We were pleased to announce the launch of Fintech 2.0 at AfricaCom,” said Bryan You, Director of Huawei Southern Africa Software Solution and Marketing. “Huawei continues to invest heavily in Fintech research and innovation, creating solutions to help address global challenges and support anticipated future developments.

“Huawei’s Fintech solution uniquely combines the strengths of agile business development, rapidly scalable platform, finance grade regulatory and security compliance and finally, accurate real-time risk control, to safely accelerate digital financial inclusion, enabling access to the growing digital economies for every person and organisation,” he added.

At present, Huawei’s Fintech solution serves more than 400-million users in more than 20 countries. Through contactless online payment, the solution has helped reduce the economic impact of the pandemic, and in many countries, aids governments in providing subsidies to tens of millions of citizens and education allowances for millions of students. It has also helped create hundreds of thousands of jobs for women and provided financial services such as micro-credit to those who most need it.

Fintech 2.0 aims to build on this legacy and help provide secure, stable, and trusted platforms to ensure the safety and security of mobile financial businesses. Through its use of advanced connectivity and platforms, Huawei hopes to assist financial institutions in building digital business processes, implementing digital financial inclusion services, and achieving sustainable financial development.

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains — telecom networks, IT, smart devices and cloud services — we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organisation for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei’s end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organisations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 180 000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

