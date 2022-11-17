Gearing up for the Day of 8 Billion: UNFPA celebrates the rural girl child

One week before the world recognised the Day of 8 Billion, the United Nation’s thought-and action-leader on population issues, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), marked this occasion celebrating the girl child.

South African adolescents and youth face many health and social challenges. The majority of new HIV incidence is among young people, especially young women and girls. There has also been an alarming rate of increase in deliveries in health facilities among girls, from as young as 10 up to the age of 19. In an attempt to increase uptake of health services by this cohort, the Department of Health has established Youth Zones in the public health facilities across the country to create an enabling environment for young people to openly discuss their health challenges without fear of being judged.

The Youth Zone at Qumbu Healthcare Centre, Eastern Cape, was launched with a two-day site support and youth engagement advocacy programme, held on 7 and 8 November. The celebration included a deep dive into the unique district-specific dynamics and priorities in efforts to realise gains in the prevention of teenage pregnancy.

Schoolgirls receive sanitary pads as part of an initiative supported by Old Mutual.

According to Nurse Nomahomba Sohuma, the dedicated time slot and safe space allows young people to access health services such as family planning, HIV screening and treatment for various ailments and minor injuries.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) South Africa in partnership with the Eastern Cape Government, the Mail & Guardian and various stakeholders are engaged in youth advocacy events to focus on closing inequality gaps, with a specific focus on a plan of action concerning teenage pregnancy.

“Whether rural or urban, no girl child in the world should be left behind,” said Yordanos Mehari, UNFPA Assistant Representative. “Services provided during Youth Zone include the package of care available at clinics, with a specific focus on sexual and reproductive health (SRH) and HIV-related services. This age group remains one of the priorities for UNFPA, as we work towards ensuring every young person’s potential is fulfilled,” said Mehari.

UNFPA’s partnership with the Department of Health in the Adolescent Youth Friendly Services programme includes support for promoting access to and the use of health and other services; providing information and increasing awareness about health-related issues; and education about sexual and reproductive health rights and the rights of young people.

Although some serious issues were discussed on the day, learners from several schools around Qumbu were in a celebratory mood. There was singing and dancing and some of the pupils even participated in friendly debates, where they discussed the dangers and effects of engaging in unprotected sex.

Mehari said UNFPA initiated support for teenage pregnancy reduction in 2014 by modelling the Integrated School Health Programme (ISHP) approach to adolescent sexual and reproductive health and rights as part of the Eastern and Southern Africa commitment on Comprehensive Sexuality Education. This culminated in improved collaboration, coordination and solutions to barriers regarding access to quality Comprehensive Sexual Education for young people in the province.

Sanitary pads, part of an initiative supported by Old Mutual, are handed out to schoolgirls

The two-day community engagement sessions were approached from the perspective that unintended pregnancy among adolescents requires holistic approaches that build girls’ empowerment to help them make decisions about their lives, including sexual and reproductive health, engaging the support of men and boys in their lives and offering other opportunities so that motherhood is not seen as their only destiny. Some of the esteemed guests and social partners included representatives from the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders (ECHTL), the South African Local Government Association (SALGA), TB HIV Care and the South African Police (SAPS).

Sohuma added that because the community of Qumbu was rural and due to various socioeconomic barriers within the community, some people — especially teenage girls — were unable to receive or afford some healthcare services. “But now, with these Youth Zones, young people will be able to receive world-class healthcare to ensure a longer lifespan,” she said.

Liziwe Lunyawo, who represented the provincial department of health, said teenage pregnancies lead to illegal abortions, the risk of death and a high number of school dropouts.

“Often schoolgirls conceal their pregnancy because they are afraid of being judged by healthcare providers, and they end up carrying the burden themselves, and this leads to enormous stress, and they drop out of school. We trust that with the opening of these Youth Zones, young people will be empowered in terms of having more information on preventing pregnancy and the contraction of STIs [sexually transmitted infections] or HIV/Aids,” Lunyawo said.

She said the plan was to see more Youth Zones being launched around the province and strengthening the school health system.

Chairperson of ECHTL, Nkosi Mpumulanga Gwadiso, said UNFPA’s engagement was in line with their own theme for 2022, which centred on the sustainable development of children, and for them to be free from all forms of abuse. “This commemoration is linked with our programmes and it was [natural] to come into an understanding with UNFPA.”

Gwadiso also noted that alcohol abuse was a major contribution to the high number of school dropouts and broken families. “The SAPS will agree with me when I say that most cases being opened over weekends include cases of domestic violence led by the abuse of alcohol — and most victims are girls.”

He reminded young girls that they were privileged to be in school and that they should be proud about being in school, because many girls do not have this opportunity.

“I know girls compete with each other, but they must compete over productive and positive decisions. A lot of girls get into relationships with older men because they want money for things others have, and that’s where the danger lies. I’d rather girls envy each other for top achievements at school. We do not take this day lightly. Girls are our pride and our hope for the future and that is why I support such events, but we need the young people to also take themselves seriously and carry themselves with pride.”

He added that the Youth Zones are important: “We support them, and we say they must be replicated in other clinics and other parts of rural Eastern Cape.”

SALGA official Unathi Hlatuka said they would lobby for every clinic to have a youth zone. “We have heard the statements and we understand the treatment that girls receive when they go to clinics, and we should hang our heads in shame. But I also think that young women need to understand their responsibility, which is to respect older persons who provide them with healthcare. They must always guard their attitude and not be arrogant when seeking medical help and humble themselves so that the nurse or healthcare provider can engage in assisting them.”

She said young people also have the responsibility to ensure they have a future and not be distracted by material things and other unnecessary pressures that girls find themselves under.

South Africa is one of 21 countries that have endorsed the Eastern and Southern Africa Commitment that calls on countries to strengthen the delivery and quality of Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) and sexual and reproductive health rights to young people. Remarkable advances in expanding sexual and reproductive rights and choices have been championed by government, civil society and international organisations for many years. While significant progress has been made in extending access to services and information, challenges still persist and UNFPA and partners are working to close those inequalities gaps!

— Ziphozenkosi and Ziyanda Ngoma (UNFPA)