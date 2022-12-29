TENDER NOTICE: Consultancy Services for the Recruitment of the Revenue Services Lesotho

Commissioner General Reference: RSL/ SCM/ 01/12/22

The Revenue services Lesotho (RSL) invites interested and qualified vendors, companies and firms to submit proposals or bids for the Consultancy Services for the Recruitment of the RSL Commissioner General.

The main objective of this assignment is to provide support to the RSL board of directors in the recruitment and appointment of the Commissioner General capable of leading the new strategic era embarked on by RSL.

The bidder must be ready to deliver the services upon the award of the tender. All potential bidders must be in possession of a proven track record of providing this type of service and must demonstrate their ability and experience.

All bidders must attach certified copies of valid tax clearance certificates, company registration licences, copies of shareholding certificates, and the most recent audited financial statements.

Bids without these required documents will be disqualified.

A Request for Proposal (RFP) document indicating all the requirements and specifications will, upon request, be sent via email from 29 December 2022, 10am. Interested entities may contact the Supply Chain Management office via email to [email protected]

Terms and Conditions:

Tender documents will be available at a non-refundable tender deposit of M500.00. The price quoted in the Bids must be in Maloti/Rand and must include all applicable taxes and

duties. The Bids must be submitted no later than noon on 30 January 2023 and they will be

opened on the same day at 12.30am. Tenders received later than the above-mentioned deadline will not be accepted. Non- electronic tenders will not be accepted. Detailed tender packaging and labelling requirements in the Request for Proposal (RFP) must be adhered to or will lead to disqualification. Important indicative dates:



Action Date Issue RFP 29 December 2022 Final date to submit written questions only (email format) 20 January 2023 Pre-bid meeting: Teams/online 20 January 2023 @10am Distribution of questions and answers to all bidders (email format) 23 January 2023 Final date for submission of Bidder proposals in response to the RFP electronic 30 January 2023 @ noon Public opening of the bids Teams/online 30 January [email protected] 12.30am

All tenders or queries must be addressed to: The Secretary – Tender Adjudication Committee Revenue Services Lesotho at [email protected]