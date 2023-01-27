Futuristic tech flagship smartphone the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro with ultimate Ultra Aperture XMAGE camera launches in SA

The HUAWEI Consumer Business Group has announced the launch of the latest member of its flagship Mate series, the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro and celebrates the fourth anniversary of the HUAWEI AppGallery in South Africa. The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro comes equipped with a range of cutting-edge technologies, breaking new ground, and expanding the scope of what users can expect from a smartphone.

Among its industry-first features, the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro also packs an Ultra Aperture XMAGE Camera, which boasts the first-ever 10-scale adjustable physical aperture and the most versatile photography capabilities ever seen on a HUAWEI Mate smartphone. In terms of performance, the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro is armoured by the ultra-reliable “Kunlun Glass”, which boosts drop resistance by 10 times. The smartphone’s design represents a major step forward in smartphone aesthetics, thanks to the symmetrical Space Ring Design.

Future-facing features that elevate performance and user experience

The HUAWEI “Kunlun Glass” consists of 10 quadrillion-level nanocrystals, the result of composite ion strengthening, which make it more resilient and drop resistant as verified by the first-ever five-star glass drop resistance certification from Switzerland’s SGS. This makes the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro models the first smartphone to ever achieve this certification. The smartphone supports IP68-rated water resistance of up to six metres underwater, allowing it to easily handle wet and dusty environments.

The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro display provides a window into a crystal-clear world. Combined with the P3 wide colour gamut, fine-tuned colours are calibrated to ensure absolute authenticity. The smartphone comes with a 6.74-inch HUAWEI FullView Display, a screen resolution of 2616 x 1212 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120Hz and 1440Hz PWM dimming, to reduce flickering and relieve eye fatigue.

In addition, the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro packs a 4700 mAh battery within its slim body. It offers 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge wired and 50W HUAWEI SuperCharge wireless fast-charging solutions to strike an optimal balance between battery life, fast charging and portability. Moreover, with an innovative low-battery Emergency Mode that activates when the battery level falls to 1%, SuperEnergy Boosting enables the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro to extend standby time by three hours or 12 minutes of call time.

The SuperStorage feature removes duplicate files in an imperceptible way and compresses rarely used apps. This preserves up to 20GB of space (on a phone with 256GB of ROM), leaving more room for the abundance of photos and videos that today’s users capture.

The ground-breaking Ultra Aperture XMAGE camera

HUAWEI launched its very own mobile imaging brand “XMAGE” in 2022, with the goal of offering consumers a new shooting paradigm that fuses science with culture and aesthetics with technology, for an improved shooting experience. The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro features a cutting-edge Ultra Aperture XMAGE camera with a 10-size adjustable physical aperture, which incorporates key advances to the optical system, mechanical structure, imaging technology and image processing. The smart aperture adjusts to match the aperture size with the scene and shooting scenario identified in Auto mode. Switching to Professional mode allows you to manually adjust the depth of field and degree of blur.

What’s more, the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro has advanced hardware and algorithms that are deeply embedded to enhance static image shooting. The Ultra Aperture Camera comes equipped with an F1.4 large aperture, working with the XD Fusion Pro image engine and high light intake to set the image brightness, light and shadow details, as well as cold and warm comparisons to perfection.

Portrait mode applies natural background blurring to make the subject stand out from their surroundings. Night mode captures photos with highly distinct bright and dark regions, even in dimly lit environments. The periscope telephoto camera supports a zoom range of up to 200x, bringing scenes from the great beyond to right in front of your eyes.

The wide-angle macro camera magnifies details from tiny worlds, presenting millimetre-level strands and dew droplets with outstanding clarity. The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro also supports macro video shooting and macro picture-in-picture (PiP) to accurately convey scenes in motion.

The first of its kind: A well-crafted classic design

In addition to the signature Mate Series design language of iconic symmetry and Space Ring Design, the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro makes use of the elegant Clous de Paris step-patterned embossing design for the first time ever, showcasing a new kind of ordered beauty that is crafted down to the last detail.

The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro has two different types of rear covers, namely glass and vegan leather. The glass cover is available in two colours, Silver and Black, which gives the phone a distinct and elegant finish. The vegan leather version comes in Orange and is inspired by the radiant orange rays of the sun.

Being the first smartphone from HUAWEI to run on EMUI 13, which streamlines daily interactions with an effortless one-touch navigation, EMUI 13 introduces the Super Device SuperHub feature, which is an innovative file transfer capability. Users can simply press and hold on any text, pictures, videos and files, and drag to the SuperHub’s floating window to store the files temporarily. Users can then switch to another application, select the files within the SuperHub for a seamless cut and paste. With the batch transfer capability, users can in addition use SuperHub for multi-file transfers between their smartphone, tablet and PC.

The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro comes pre-installed with HUAWEI AppGallery — the third-largest app marketplace in the world. Users can download a wide selection of global and local apps. The HUAWEI AppGallery is available in more than 170 countries and has over 580 million active monthly users.

Launching alongside the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro, HUAWEI also introduced the new HUAWEI FreeBuds 5i and the HUAWEI MatePad SE 10.4-inch, which will be available for retail in South Africa in the coming months.

To pre-order the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro, visit the HUAWEI online store or go to selected network providers, including Vodacom, MTN, Telkom or Cell C.

