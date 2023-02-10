Account

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here's the easiest way

This story is sponsored

iStore’s exclusive trade-in programme offers the best value for your previously loved Mac, and even a Windows laptop

So you’ve made up your mind. You’ve read the reviews, perused all the specs. 

You’ve been dazzled by the display, seduced by the speed, wowed by the claims of all-day battery life. 

You’ve learned that SoC stands for System on a Chip, and that it’s a whole new way of integrating multiple internal components onto a single tiny processor for optimum performance and efficiency. 

Yes, you’ve done your research, and you’re ready to make your dream come true — you’re going to be the proud owner of a brand-new MacBook Air or MacBook Pro. 

There’s only one thing standing in your way — you already have a computer, an earlier-model Mac or a Windows laptop, and you’re not sure what you should do with it. 

The answer? Easy. Trade in and upgrade at iStore. 

iStore’s exclusive trade-in programme offers you the best-in-market value for your previously loved Mac, allowing you to save up to R16 000 on a new Mac. When you trade in a Windows laptop, you can save up to R10 000 on a new Mac. 

You can begin your journey by getting an online estimate of the value of your trade-in, subject to an in-person assessment at your nearest iStore. 

For instance, let’s say you have a 2017 MacBook Air 13-inch model, free of damage and running well. That could earn you as much as R9 000 towards the purchase of a new MacBook Air M2 or MacBook Pro M2. 

You can use your trade-in value as a discount, or you can get an iStore Gift Card and come back later to make your choice. Your Gift Card will be valid for up to three years from the trade-in date. 

You can even boost your discount by trading in up to five Apple products, with no maximum Rand value attached. 

And you can carry on upgrading every year, using your trade-in value towards a new Mac. 

You’ve made up your mind. Now it’s time to make your move. 

All you need to do is book an appointment to have your Mac or Windows laptop assessed by a technician at iStore. 

It’s the easiest way to make your MacBook dream come true!

For more information on the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro M2 range, please visit https://www.istore.co.za/discover-mac

