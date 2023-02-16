GamStop alternatives available in South Africa

Anti-gambling software can lend a strong helping hand to those who need it

When you are addicted to gambling, you cannot help but look for solutions such as GamStop, which will allow you to control your addiction and even stop it from developing. However, as we know, there are various casino sites not on GamStop exclusion that allow you to play even if you are a member of the programme. Therefore, if you want to achieve maximum control of your gambling activity, you should consider other options. In this article, we will try to explain the best alternatives to GamStop, trying to understand the best programmes to counteract gambling, how to use them, and how they can help with online gambling.

Being able to stop gambling without using these programmes could be very complex, because it is an addiction that can worsen over time. Over the years, it can even ruin people’s lives, as has already happened to many wealthy and middle-class men. For this reason, anti-gambling software should be used: it can lend a strong helping hand to all who need it.

But what are these software tools? What are they called? How to use them? Let’s find out together.

Gamban

Among the leading software to consider purchasing is Gamban, one of the most popular tools used by those who need to stop their gambling addiction. Gamban acts on websites and online applications, blocking them from opening. In particular, it helps limit the opening of sites dedicated to betting, virtual casinos, and so on. The software works with practically all operating systems.

Among its advantages is a clean and unburdened interface, and the software itself is designed in such a way as to help people control their ludomania. Moreover, it is a highly secure programme, which makes Gamban well-suited to all types of gamers, from beginners to experienced ones. However, it does cost $14 per year per device on which it is installed.

BetBlocker

Another helpful software for restricting gambling sites is BetBlocker, which is considered top-rated. It also works on virtually all devices, as it is designed to run on iOS, Linux, Android and Windows. Its most powerful feature is blocking over 4 200 gambling or betting websites.

It can be used with two control modes: parental control and self-restriction. The latter is used to block access to gambling sites completely. On the other hand, parental control is optimal for restricting access to third parties and is a function specially designed to control minors.

An essential function is self-limitation: it cannot be reactivated once activated. As a result, it is the most effective function for treating addiction. You can self-exclude yourself from the game for just one day, one week, one month, or one year.

BetFilter

BetFilter is a highly dynamic anti-gambling software designed to control gambling addiction. It is one of the most reliable and accurate, so much so that it has more than 100 000 users around the globe. This popularity is due to its ease of use and intuitive interface.

Among its unique features are various activity possibilities, such as self-restriction, blocking of online sites, and so on. The program offers complete anonymity and is effortless to install. In addition, users can take advantage of the free online support provided by the company’s professionals. These features help combat addiction, but the software costs $5.83 per month.

National gambling helplines

Rather than software, this is another good option to get away from gambling activities in any African country. Contact the gamblers helpline and talk to professionals about your problem. They will be able to recommend the best solutions to combat the problem, regardless of how bad it is.

You should be honest with the national gambling helplines team, talk to them about your problems, clarify what is wrong, and explain your situation in detail. It is not advisable to hide anything, as doing so may aggravate the situation without being of any help.

Local casino self-exclusion

Finally, the last option stands out: self-exclusion from local casinos. It is a kind of agreement the player makes with the operator of the gambling site or casino in his territory. The basis of the deal is the player’s wish not to play in the relevant casino, which is why if he shows up at the casino intending to play a game, the operator won’t admit him.

This measure is taken for a certain period and prevents the player from ruining his life due to his addiction. Self-exclusion may be forever or for a certain period, which is necessary for the player to regain control of his life.

Conclusion

The solutions offered are among the best in the world and most reliable, but to use them, the player still has to have an iron will to give up gambling and regain control over the addiction. They are not a panacea against all gambling ills, but are handy tools that can be combined with other valuable methodologies to combat gambling addiction.