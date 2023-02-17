iStore: The easiest and most affordable way to get an iPhone

There’s no need to go anywhere but the home of iPhone!

If you’re in need of a new iPhone, iStore offers unique benefits for iPhone customers that you cannot get anywhere else. If you are on a budget, you can get your new iPhone your way at iStore.

You can find the best iPhone contract deals, get cash back and save on your new iPhone with trade-in, enjoy reduced monthly contract payments when trading in, get a free iCare Plus Extended Warranty valued at R1 999 and many other options, services and ultimate value, all under one roof.

You don’t need to go anywhere else to upgrade your iPhone

At iStore, the “Everything iPhone Under One Roof” store, it’s easier than ever to upgrade your iPhone to the latest model. No matter where you originally signed up for your personal or business contract, you can get your upgrade on Vodacom, MTN or Telkom. Trained experts, who are as passionate about the amazing features and benefits of the iPhone as you are, will help you evaluate the options and make the best choice. There’s no need to go anywhere but the home of iPhone!

For more information, please visit:

https://www.istore.co.za/cellular-online-contract-application

You can also upgrade your iPhone from the comfort of home and enjoy free same-day courier delivery of your iPhone, straight from iStore to your doorstep, once your deal goes through.

You can save thousands by trading in and trading up to a new iPhone

If your current iPhone is in good-to-great condition, you can get up to R20 000 cash back if you trade in and upgrade to a new cellular contract at any iStore. All you have to do is bring your iPhone in for valuation and you’ll be rewarded with the best in market trade in value. For more information, please visit: https://www.istore.co.za/trade-in-contract-cash-back

You can get a new iPhone through Discovery Bank

Upgrade to Discovery Bank and achieve all your Vitality Active Rewards goals over 24 months to get cash back on a new iPhone 14 with Discovery Bank. For more information, please visit: https://www.istore.co.za/discovery-bank

FNB Credit Card Payment Plan

iStore also offers an FNB Credit Card payment plan at a reduced interest rate. Your qualifying FNB credit card will be charged for the full amount, after which the reduced monthly instalments will be applied. Then after 12 or 24 months you’ll have the choice to trade in your new product, which will offset your outstanding instalments and allow you to purchase a new product. For more information please visit: https://www.istore.co.za/fnb-exclusive

You’ll get extra peace of mind for free with an iCare Plus Extended Warranty

Why should you care about iCare? Two reasons: firstly, it’s an extended two-year warranty that includes a screen replacement, and best of all, it won’t cost you a cent when you upgrade to a new iPhone at iStore. iCare Plus is valued at R1 999, and you won’t get it anywhere else but iStore. For more information, please visit https://www.istore.co.za/icare-plus

Get a new iPhone every year

You can now trade in and upgrade your Telkom iPhone contract annually at iStore. You don’t need to wait two years to get the latest iPhone — you can get a new iPhone every year. Choose a new iPhone every 12 months and pick one of the latest great value Telkom contract deals at iStore. For more information, please visit: https://www.istore.co.za/new-iphone-every-year

You’ll get free expert technical support and training on iPhone

Ease of use is one of the great joys of owning an iPhone, but if you ever need support or have a technical question or issue, iStore’s trained technicians will be happy to help you out — at no cost at all.

Why would you go anywhere else to get your new iPhone, when iStore has so many benefits for iPhone customers not available anywhere else?