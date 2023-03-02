North West State of the Province Address

North West premier provides ray of hope

North West province is largely rural and plagued by service delivery protests, but Premier Kaobitsa Bushy Maape is aware of the challenges and is determined to put service delivery at the top of his agenda.

Maape provided a ray of hope in his State of the Province Address (SOPA) by declaring that 2023 is the year for service delivery: “This is the year of service delivery and the biggest-ever government delivery programme, which will be the primary activity and dominant focus of all work of government over the next 12 months.”

In his opening remarks at the provincial legislature in Mahikeng, the premier sought to first reassure the residents of the province that his administration is hard at work. “We are abandoning the comforts of planning and sitting in conferences. We are moving into our neighbourhoods, our streets and roads, which are critical points of contact for service delivery, as our permanent homes for the next year,” he declared.

Maape and Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Dr Nobuhle Nkabane have hand over the Bokamoso Water and Sanitation Project to the community of Bokamoso in Mooinooi, near Rustenburg. They are accompanied by former MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs Lenah Miga and Executive Mayor of Bojanala District Municipality, Matlakala Nondzaba.

Maape quoted extracts from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (SONA). He said that “the people of South Africa want action, they want solutions, and [they want the] government to work for them”. He added that speed is required to answer the cries of the people.

He announced multiple plans to tackle some of the major service delivery challenges facing the province, among them youth unemployment, water supply to communities, unemployment and healthcare, education and energy challenges.

Economy

According to Maape, the province is still reeling from economic declines in 2014 and 2016, but there are signs of recovery. He said that the hardest-hit sector was the mining industry, which is the cornerstone of the province’s economy.

“The signs of recovery we see throughout sectors of the economy are

testament to the resilience of many of our corporations and entrepreneurs, who have kept the wheels of our economy turning despite the challenges,” he said.

The premier was optimistic about what he calls “positive signs” in the province’s economy. “The province is seeing signs of recovery in the economy, but the scale of challenges is big and the impact [of the recovery] will take longer to be felt,” he said.

Maape also revealed that a recent S&P Global (2022) report shows that with a GDP of R386 billion in 2021 (up from R189 billion in 2011), the North West province contributed 6.24% to the South African GDP of R6.19 trillion in 2021. The province achieved the highest average annual growth rate of 8.1% in 2021 in its recovery from the Covid-induced economic decline.

It was revealed during the SOPA that tourism revenue in the province has recovered from R1.1 billion in 2020 to R6 billion in 2022. According to Maape, international arrivals are to grow to an estimated 700 000, tourism revenue will grow to an estimated R8 billion and tourism supported jobs will grow to an estimated 25 000 by the end of 2023.

But he also revealed alarming unemployment figures for the province. “The third quarter of 2022 unemployment rate was 32.9% and 39% for South Africa and the North West province respectively,” he said.

To mitigate the effects, the premier announced that an expert panel had been appointed in 2022 to review the Provincial Growth & Development Strategy; it has now submitted a final draft report. The report, he said, will be adopted by the Executive Council before the end of March 2023, after public consultation.

He further revealed that one of the recommendations of the expert panel is the revival of the Premier’s Economic Advisory Council, with focussed expertise in critical sectors of our economy — mining, agriculture, tourism, energy and manufacturing — and that his administration has already accepted this recommendation. It will be implemented without any delay to fast-track service delivery.

The premier also acknowledged the role the private sector plays in the growth of the economy and announced that significant investments have been made by mining giants Sedibelo Pilanesberg Platinum and Harmony Gold.

Sedibelo invested R9.4 billion, which created 3 000 job opportunities, while Harmony Gold’s investment of R7 billion will sustain 6 000 jobs. African Rainbow Energy also came to the fore with R2 billion invested in a solar plant in Ditsobotla, and Supreme Chicken with R180 million to ramp up economic activity in the province and create over 2 000 jobs for locals.

The premier reiterated the need for public-private partnerships, saying: “We have had regular discussions with these companies and they indicated to us what they think the government should do in order to support them, and to ensure that they effect these investments. I had a discussion with Samanco, and they said to me we have not yet decided on the figures, but we can tell you we are going to create more than 250 000 jobs,” Maape added.

Cleaning up the public service image in the province

As part of his clean-up campaign, the premier has promised to crack the whip in the public service. He announced that no public servant will be spared if they do not deliver on his promises. “We must make the public service and public office uncomfortable spaces for people who do not want to advance accelerated service delivery and job creation,” Maape said.

Corruption and investigations

In his war against graft and corruption, Maape said the work of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is gaining momentum in the province.

He announced that in October 2022, two scholar transport service providers were ordered to repay over R7 million proved to be received irregularly. “The former Moretele municipal manager was arrested for alleged irregular expenditure amounting to approximately R215 million.”

Meanwhile, two former senior officials in the Department of Health and the Department of Public Works had their pension funds frozen, pending the final investigation of the SIU.

The premier expressed gratitude to the SIU for concluding some of its investigations. “I am also happy to report that the SIU has concluded the investigation in the appointment of MEDIOSA and Buthelezi EMS in the Department of Health,” Maape said.

He announced that the SIU had indicated to him that their investigations into the affairs of the North West Development Corporation are nearly complete. The investigation relates to the purchase of Christiana Hotel and Game Farm and the establishment of Tokiso Security Services SOC Ltd as a subsidiary of the NWDC.

The SIU is also investigating the circumstances that led to the appointment of Mvest for the Youth Enterprise Combo.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Maape promises to address water and sewerage challenges

North West Premier Kaobitsa Bushy Maape has reassured residents of North West province that the provincial government remains committed to addressing water issues and repairing damaged roads.

“We are progressing in collaboration with municipalities to provide basic services to communities. Through the Accelerated Service Delivery Plan, municipalities are clearing illegal dumping sites, constructing new high mast lights, repairing existing ones, repairing damaged roads and addressing water and sewer challenges,” he said in his State of the Province Address (SOPA).

North West Premier Kaobitsa Bushy Maape together with the Provincial MEC for Public Works and Roads Gaoage Oageng Molapisi and officials in Ottosdal, during the Zero Tolerance Drive Against Potholes initiative.

Maape reiterated his government’s commitment to ensure water challenges are addressed in the province as a matter of urgency. “We have established a steering committee jointly with Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu to urgently attend to water and sanitation challenges across the province. The steering committee has developed a plan to deal with immediate water challenges, with priority being given to Ditsobotla, Naledi, Madibeng, Ramotshere Moiloa [municipalities] and others,” he said.

To demonstrate the seriousness with which his government takes the water challenges in the province, the premier made an announcement that he is retaining the “Provincial War Room” on water, which was part of the accelerated rapid service delivery approach announced in 2022.

In recognising that governments need to modernise in order to reach residents, the premier announced that the province is being creative in the way it deals with service delivery challenges.

The province is introducing a mobile app to enable members of the public to participate in fast tracking the reporting of instances where basic services are interrupted or unavailable.

The Zero Tolerance Drive Against Potholes initiative.

To resolve service delivery in municipalities, the premier mentioned that he regularly communicates with executive mayors to address service delivery challenges.

He announced that the community of Deelpan had agreed to be relocated to another place, after refusing the relocation for quite some time.

“We are pleased to announce that the community of Deelpan have agreed to be relocated from the flood-prone land they are currently occupying to a safer settlement. We have appointed the Housing Development Agency to undertake detailed studies for construction of 150 permanent structures in Deelpan, following allocation of land for the development by Kgosi Molete,” he said.

Maape emphasised the need for partnership between the government and communities, declaring that “disaster response and mitigation require cooperation and mutual trust between government and communities”.

Infrastructure

Although Maape was recently quoted in media insinuating that the roads in the province are in a good state, during his SOPA he said his administration has listened to the complaints of the people of the North West regarding the state of the provincial roads, including the gravel roads.

“We have listened to the cries of our communities, farmers, business people and the transport industry in general, who are affected daily by the poor state of roads,” he said.

He continued, “We are taking action to repair, maintain and upgrade most of the roads in the province, which have been a source of complaints from many of our communities. We are rolling out a massive Routine Roads Maintenance Plan on critical surface and gravel roads in all four districts of the province.”

It was announced that the repair and maintenance of the roads will be done from the R13 billion allocated by Infrastructure South Africa (ISA) through the presidency. “The bulk of the R13 billion will be earmarked specifically for rural roads projects, most of which will be labour-intensive paved roads, in order to create jobs,” Maape said.

He was optimistic in his approach. “These projects will be implemented during the 2023/24 financial year. This is in addition to the R1.3 billion for road upgrading and maintenance in the 2022/23 financial year.”

One of the roads identified for the upgrade and resurfacing is Nelson Mandela Drive in Mahikeng, which houses the provincial administration; it will cost R50 million to get the work done.

The Zero Tolerance Drive Against Potholes initiative.

“The road from Phelindaba to Pecanwood, which serves huge tourist traffic from Gauteng to Hartbeespoort Dam, is currently being upgraded at a cost of more than R600 million,” Maape announced, to loud cheers.

The provincial government also intends to use R61 million to upgrade the Sun City and Pilanesburg National Park road. Also in the pipeline is the upgrade of the road between Hartbeesfontein and Ottosdal, at a cost of R149 million.

Other roads to be improved will be the Lichtenburg to Koster road, and a portion of the road connecting Koster and Derby to Magaliesburg.

The province has reserved R100 million and finalised the appointment of consultants to attend to flood-damaged roads in the province, with particular focus on the upgrading of a 12km stretch on the D39 road from Mooifontein to Lombaard Laagte.

As per the North West government’s promise to deliver on mega infrastructure last year, Maape revealed that a panel of experts had been appointed, and they had produced a blueprint and a technical manual to use for mega projects.

“We are elated to report that the experts produced a blueprint and technical manual. The manual identifies the skills required to execute projects and to further guide departments, SOEs and municipalities on a new approach to integrated infrastructure delivery plan for the North West province. The panel identified 185 projects, and prioritised eight critical mega infrastructure projects, based on their advanced stage of readiness or bankability, shovel readiness, socioeconomic impact, and ability to be implemented within the prescribed period,” he said.

Among the projects identified by the experts were the Smart City development, Bojanala Special Economic Zone, agri-processing and agro-hubs, and water and bulk water supply.

The experts also identified as priorities health and large urban precinct developments, renewable energy, solar production and broadband connectivity. “These interventions will also contribute towards our vision of agriculture and mining beneficiation,” Maape revealed in his address.

Driving innovation in agriculture

North West has plenty of arable land; agriculture is the second-largest economic activity in the province. Maape said that in the last few years the agricultural sector had struggled with the effects of climate change.

“Victims of natural disasters, such as veld fires in Kagisano Molopo and floods in Deelpan and other areas, received support from the government including provision of fodder, replacement of livestock, food parcels, blankets, etc. We have set aside funds to enhance the capacity of municipalities to prevent and combat veld fires. We are assisting in implementing the 1 200km of fire belts in the province”, he said.

He said that the North West government had collaborated with the Independent Development Trust in the implementation of four key agricultural projects: Springbokpan Grain Silos, Kgora Farmer Training Centre, Selame Poultry and Melton Research Farm.

“The Taung Irrigation Scheme in partnership with other stakeholders is at an advanced stage to finalise the Vaalharts and Taung Irrigation Master Plan, which will assist in soliciting investment for actual implementation,” the premier said.

Maape also announced that the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, under his leadership, will donate 20 farms totalling 34 000 hectares to 20 beneficiaries.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

North West government prioritises the youth

The North West government is initiating various interventions and services to assist victims of Gender-Based Violence (GBV). One of the initiatives is to reach the victims via the Department of Social Development, due to its extensive work with NGOs and law enforcement agencies. This was revealed by Premier Kaobitsa Bushy Maape in his State of the Province Address (SOPA).

North West Premier, Kaobitsa Bushy Maape visiting Rekgaratlhile informal settlement to assess the damage caused by rain and strong winds.

It was revealed during the SOPA that 521 victims of GBV received services related to shelters in the previous year; 40 human trafficking victims were accessed by social services; 6 563 victims of crime and violence received various support services; and 22 Non-Profit Organisations (NPOs) were funded to provide GBV services at service points across the province.

Maape’s government is also partnering with Nyamukara NPO, in which 30 young women who are GBV survivors participated in an accredited garment production training. The victims were provided assistance in the form of sewing machines, routers and laptops as start-up kits to venture into business.

Solar panel manufacturing

Maape said that preliminary estimates indicate that North West province has the potential to attract at least R50 billion worth of investment in the renewable energy space, in addition to existing private sector renewable energy investments.

He also announced that his Executive Council has resolved to formalise the expression of interest to participate in the solar panel manufacturing initiative coordinated by Infrastructure South Africa. Stilfontein in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District has been identified as a potential location of the plant, subject to feasibility study confirmation.

“A joint technical team of experts with North West University has also been established to revise the Provincial Energy Strategy, to give appropriate focused attention to the provincial energy security and load-shedding mitigation strategy,” Maape said.

Health

According to the premier, the Provincial AIDS Council is in the process of establishing district and local structures. “The North West province will host National TB Day, which will be addressed by the deputy president of the republic later this year,” he said.

The premier is also planning to improve the health sector through the renovation of 44 clinics across the province, at a cost of R51 million, through a contract development programme targeting grade 2-5 contractors from designated groups.

Maape said that 97 ambulances have been procured, and the operational hours for Lekgophung Clinic, Rapulana Park Home Clinic and Makapanstad Clinic have been upgraded to seven-days-a-week 24-hour facilities.

In addition, Maape said: “The Ventersdorp and De la Rey bulk pharmacy projects will be completed before the end of the 2023/2024 financial year. The Rapulana and Deelpan Park home clinics have also been operationalised. Government will continue to prioritise collaboration with mining houses, correctional services and private health facilities, to ensure broad-based access to healthcare,” he said.

The provincial government is also well poised to ameliorate the social deprivation of former mine workers who suffer from debilitating diseases acquired during active service in the mines. Last year the premier said: “The North West Ex-Mineworkers Intervention Program held a seminar to deliberate on the solutions to assist former workers, and so far over R4.1 million has been distributed to the beneficiaries in just three months.”

Maape also announced that the province has recorded a drop from 2.1% percent to 1.8% in the third quarter of 2021/22 financial year on the HIV positivity rate. “We also recorded a drop from 1% to 0.95% in the age bracket of 15 to 24 years.

According to the premier, the province has enrolled 146 first-year students for the new basic nursing programme. Twenty students from the province have been recruited to further their medical studies in Cuba; 96 students graduated in 2021.

Education

“Poverty and hunger impacts on the mental state of learners and their ability to fully participate in effective learning. In fulfilling our obligations, the government will provide adequate nutrition levels to the most vulnerable in these schools: Dingake Primary in Verdwaal; Rabodigelo Primary in Taung; Gaeonale Primary in Kgokgojane; Modubyane Primary in Pitsedisulejang; and Kgolane Primary in Dwarsberg,” Maape announced.

Maape visiting Ferdinand Secondary School and Vyfhoek Primary School in J. B. Marks Local Municipality, as part of the 2023 back to school campaign.

Dingake Primary, Rabodigelo Primary, Gaeonale Primary, Mokubyane Primary and Kgolane Primary will be among the schools in economically marginalised communities where breakfast will be introduced as part of the school routine.

To further broaden the school nutrition programme, the government has also promised to continue feeding 744 320 learners in more than 1 300 schools across the province. The North West provincial government will also provide sanitary dignity towels to 120 000 learners in quintile 1 to 3 schools, at a cost of R17.7 million.

In addition to launching a mobile app to accelerate and monitor service delivery in the province, Maape’s administration also plans to broaden connectivity to schools by rolling out access to the internet through broadband and Wi-Fi, from the current 25% of learners to 75% in the 2023 academic year, at a cost of R31.2 million.

Youth

The premier has promised to continue to assist the youth in the province and said that funds have been allocated for that purpose.

“We appointed a youth development coordinator in the Office of the Premier as part of the process of resuscitating the youth coordination mechanism in the province. An amount of R12 million has been set aside to support youth-owned businesses that have been successfully incubated at our Mafikeng Digital Innovation Hub,” he said.

“In August 2021, we hosted a two-day Youth Summit followed by the integrated Youth Development strategy 2025 workshop, in partnership with the National Youth Development Agency. The first intake of 13 069 Expanded Public Work Programme beneficiaries will start work in April 2023, and will cover all infrastructure delivery departments,” Maape added.

“Youth, women and persons with disabilities are the primary beneficiaries of available work opportunities through public infrastructure. This recruitment will reach the milestone of creating 200 000 job opportunities over the next five years,” he said.

Furthermore, 2 300 work opportunities in training and business development support were created for young people in the province in various sectors such as information communications technology, tourism, environment management and rural development.

The premier also announced that “the North West Parks Board will spend R4 million on a youth skills development programme, which is to create at least 120 job opportunities”.

The government of the North West has also agreed to scrap the barrier for all entry level posts across the public services and municipalities from 1 April 2023.

Tourism

Maape and his administration plan to attract tourism in the province and have identified the JB Marks statue for a facelift and will also be offering support to the Mme Rebecca Kotane Tombstone unveiling as part of heritage preservation.

“North West province is a home to many to many of our nation’s heroes and heroines who are national and international icons. Last year we hosted the Provincial Network session, which identified Foundations and Families of Liberation Struggle Icons as part of our support to the preservation and promotion of our national heritage. This will be an annual event,” Maape said.