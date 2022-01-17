 Subscribe or Login

Sport

Nadal says justice has spoken over Djokovic ‘mess’

Winner Novak Djokovic of Serbia is congratulated at the net by Rafael Nadal of Spain after their match on Court Philippe-Chatrier during the semi finals of the singles competition at the 2021 French Open Tennis Tournament at Roland Garros on June 11th 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)
0

Rafael Nadal said “justice had spoken” Monday but that Novak Djokovic was not the only one to blame for the “mess” that overshadowed the Australian Open.

The Spanish great also said that he would have preferred it if his rival and defending champion Djokovic had been playing in the first Grand Slam of the year.

The Serbian world number one jetted out of Australia on the eve of the showpiece having lost a drawn-out legal battle to reinstate his visa after it was cancelled over his coronavirus vaccination status.

Djokovic won a first court case, but lost a decisive second one on Sunday, and Nadal said he was “tired” of talking about it.

“Almost one week ago when he won in the first instance, the case, he was able to get back his visa and was practising. I said the justice have spoke,” Nadal said after cruising into the Australian Open second round.

“If the justice says his visa is valid and he’s able to play here, the justice has spoken, so that’s the fairest thing, that he deserve to play here.

“Yesterday the justice said another thing. I will never be against what the justice says.”

After being detained on arrival in Melbourne, the unvaccinated Djokovic spent five days in immigration detention before being released to train at Melbourne Park.

But he was then detained again ahead of being ordered out of the country.

“I think the situation has been a mess,” said Nadal.

“He’s not the only one that did probably things bad in that case. Of course, there is more responsible in all this terrible situation that we faced for the last two weeks,” he said.

“But of course he is one of those responsible.”

Nadal is one of the main beneficiaries of Djokovic not being at the Australian Open to defend his title with both players gunning to be the first man in history to win 21 Grand Slams.

Despite this, Nadal added: “The ideal situation in the world of sport is that the best players are on court and playing the most important events, without a doubt.

“If Novak Djokovic is playing here, is better for everybody, no doubt about that.”

© Agence France-Presse

Keep the powerful accountable

Subscribe for R30/mth for the first three months. Cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Agence France Presse
Agence France Presse works from worldwide. AFP Photo's official Twitter account. Tweeting news and features from Agence France-Presse's global photo network Agence France Presse has over 120540 followers on Twitter.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Sport

Nadal says justice has spoken over Djokovic ‘mess’

The Spanish great also said that he would have preferred it if his rival and defending champion Djokovic had been playing in the first Grand Slam of the year
Agence France presse
Opinion

What South Africa’s excessive rains mean for food prices

We will have a poorer harvest than the glowing 2020-21 harvest, but will probably not have to import supplies
Wandile Sihlobo
Environment

Cycads are being ‘loved to death’ in South Africa

M&G Premium

The plants are seen as a status symbol by wealthy local and international collectors, which drives the lucrative and well-organised illicit trade
sheree bega
Opinion

Radical economic transformation ‘bullshit’ won’t change lives of poor

Lindiwe Sisulu and other power and prosperity seekers in the ANC had the authority to improve the lives of ‘the people’, but didn’t
Andile Zulu
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×