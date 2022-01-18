 Subscribe or Login

Sport

‘Fire on ice’: Jamaica make history with 3 bobsleigh teams to Olympics

Jamaica have qualified for three Olympic bobsleigh events for the first time ever. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
0

Jamaica have qualified for three Olympic bobsleigh events for the first time ever, their team said, setting the stage for a “Cool Runnings”-style underdog drama to unfold at the Beijing Games.

For the first time in 24 years, Team Jamaica will send a four-man sled, the event which inspired the popular film about the Caribbean country’s first unlikely foray into the winter sport.

“It will be fire on ice,” Team Jamaica said Monday on their official Twitter account. “This will be the 1st time JAM has qualified in 3 Olympic bobsled events: four-man, two-man and women’s monobob”.

But in a sign of the challenges they face, the team have been trying to crowdfund $194 000 for new equipment since late November, with an appeal called “Cool Sleds for the Hottest Thing On Ice”.

“(The athletes) are as committed, hardworking, resilient, and talented as any, but without elite sleds they can never reach their potential,” the webpage reads. 

“We don’t want to be drag racing in a Prius.”

So far less than $4 000 has been raised.

Jamaica also missed a two-woman spot at Beijing on a tiebreaker, but could still make it as first alternate if a qualified nation gives up a spot.

The country’s bobsleigh team made headlines with their improbable attempt at Olympic glory in Calgary 1988, and their story as told in the 1993 film captured imaginations around the world.

Last minute team member replacement Chris Stokes is now the president of Jamaica’s bobsleigh federation.

© Agence France-Presse

Keep the powerful accountable

Subscribe for R30/mth for the first three months. Cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Agence France Presse
Agence France Presse works from worldwide. AFP Photo's official Twitter account. Tweeting news and features from Agence France-Presse's global photo network Agence France Presse has over 120540 followers on Twitter.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Transport ministry to appeal Aarto Act driver demerit system ruling

Minister Fikile Mbalula says motorists’ behaviour will change with disincentives for ‘unbecoming conduct’, but Outa and AA say the legislation was carelessly drafted
anathi madubela
National

Cape Town routes being monitored after taxi boss shot dead

Fears of renewed taxi violence are sparked after the body of a leader of the Congress of Democratic Taxi Association was found on sand dunes near Khayelitsha
Eunice Stoltz
Education

Court rules matric results will be published in the media

Court grants AfriForum’s application to compel the department of basic education to publish matric results in newspapers and online platforms
marcia zali
Business

Nedbank features negatively in state capture report; Standard Bank defends...

M&G Premium

So far, one of South Africa’s ‘big four’ banks faces a serious allegation levelled in the Zondo report — and more revelations may follow
Sarah Smit
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×