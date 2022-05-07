Subscribe

National

Island Gals Shred and Soweto Skate Society skaters stand back for no one

0

Sidewalk surfing in the late 1940s was a term coined by Californian surfers eager to participate in an activity when the waves were flat. This phenomenon has now found itself embedded in the ever-evolving youth culture of South Africa. The vogue for a teenager in South Africa is to become a skater. From the jargon to the dress code, this activity has changed from a sport to a lifestyle. 

Known as Bakersman, the founder of the world-renowned Soweto Skate Society has been skating for 18 years. He described skating as an artistic expression as well as a desire to compete and obtain accolades. Despite the inclusivity on which the sport prides itself, the skating community is a niche demographic because of the technicalities required that are developed over years of skating. 

Members of the Milpark skating community travel from areas such as Doornfontein and Soweto to sharpen their skills. Many said they found solace in skating because it provided an escape from their crime-infested environments and made them less susceptible to becoming a product of their environment. 

Female skaters have lately become prominent in the once male-dominated space. One of many skaters, Neo Mulato, says she finds the skating community accommodating and seldom faces discrimination.

Island Gals Shred is a skating community that empowers women through representation in the sport. The young women are aware of safety concerns and skate in groups to ensure protection. Their strength in numbers allows them to skate in peace and without feeling threatened. 

Story & photos: Denvor de Wee

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Denvor de Wee
Denvor de Wee is photojournalist and the founding director of Visual Buzz SA

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Island Gals Shred and Soweto Skate Society skaters stand back...

For female skaters at Milpark safety lies in numbers, enabling them to get airborne in peace
denvor de wee
Business

Government is reviewing Eskom board, says Gordhan

M&G Premium

The power utility’s board and management need reinforcements to ready it for the future, the public enterprises minister said
Sarah Smit
Opinion

OPINION| Are some rights more equal than others?

There’s a tendency to blame the Constitution for not rectifying the nasty twins of poverty and inequality, but it and the courts cannot build houses, schools and a strong economy
johann van der westhuizen
Friday

Nomaza Nongqunga Coupez shines the artists’ light in France

A residency started by South Africans in the south of France supports Africa’s women artists
palesa segomotso motsumi
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×