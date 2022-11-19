2022 World Cup: What’s the deal in group H?

The Fifa World Cup brings the possibility of upsets, unforeseeable circumstances and the teeth-grinding vexation of controversy. It also brings contenders to a table that has often allowed only European and South American nations as diners. Before the competition begins, the Mail & Guardian will be looking at each group to determine which nation might replace France as world champions. Group H includes Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea.

Portugal

What’s their deal?

Portugal have not made it further than the round of 16 stage since finishing fourth in 2006. That was Cristiano Ronaldo’s first World Cup and, as he confirmed in his “tell all” interview with Piers Morgan this week, this one will be his last.

Back in 2006, Ronaldo walked into a team full of star power. Portugal had the likes of Luis Figo, Ricardo Carvalho and Deco and many felt it was their best chance but, like many other nations at that World Cup, they were victims of Zinedine Zidane’s class as they lost to France in the semi-finals.

Ronaldo is once again blessed with a very talented Portugal side 16 years later. Portugal have quality players all over the pitch and don’t seem to be struggling in any position.

With a solid defence, a well balanced midfield and some fierce attackers, Portugal should win this group. They should also at least make the quarter finals this time around, but they must be wary as one slip could mean a round of 16 tie against Brazil.

Star player

Ronaldo still wants to be the main man, another thing he showed in his interview with Morgan, but as great as he is, he can’t cheat time. That is why Portugal will be grateful that they are not going to be relying solely on the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

There’s enough talent on the field in Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leao and Joao Felix. Any of these could be Portugal’s star player, but I’m going with Bernado Silva as the man to watch in this team.

He has shown that he can play as a central midfielder in recent seasons and, with the rock that is Joao Palhinha sitting behind him, Silva will have licence to roam, find space in the pockets, twinkle toe his way into attack and bring the above players mentioned as well as Ronaldo into play.

If he can make this team tick, Portugal could be a scary force at this World Cup.

Ghana

What’s their deal?

Ghana enter this World Cup as the lowest ranked side in the tournament. The Black Stars know that it will be difficult to navigate a path to glory, but were handed a boost when Athletico Bilbao striker Inaki Williams chose to play for them over Spain and talented Brighton right back Tariq Lamptey opted for the African nation over England.

Southampton’s Mohammed Salisu has also shown his steel in England this season and Thomas Partey has found consistency at Arsenal.

With that being said, Ghana have a good chance to advance if they don’t see a ghost in Luis Suarez when they face Uruguay. In fact, it’s a shot at redemption for the Black Stars after the events of 2010 when Suarez sent Africa’s only hope in Africa’s World Cup crashing out with a “hand of the devil” moment.

If Portugal do coast through this group, the success or failure of Ghana’s revenge against Uruguay could determine who joins the Selecção das Quinas in the round of 16.

Star player

After finding his home in the number 6 role at Arsenal, Ghana will hope that Thomas Partey, the injury prone midfielder can stay fit during their stay in Qatar. He will be essential in helping a shaky defence out and assisting with transitions into attack.

Not known for his passing, Partey will allow Mohammed Kudus to release Williams, who has electric pace.

Uruguay

What’s their deal?

This is a very odd Uruguay team. They have many exciting players who are doing well such as Federico Valverde, Darwin Nunez, Rodrigo Bentancur and Ronald Araujo. But they also have players who are past their best — Suarez, Edinson Cavani and Diego Godin.

It’s always good to mix experience and youth, but in a month-long tournament, one wonders whether the older players will have the legs to keep up as the tournament progresses into the later stages.

Uruguay do have enough quality to get out of this group and their recent form shows that they do not concede goals in a hurry. They have only conceded two goals in their last nine internationals and their attackers can hurt any opposition.

Star player

Liverpool’s Nunez seems to have hit form just in time for the World Cup and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Bentancur has been a shining light in an inconsistent team, but there is no doubt that the engine of this Uruguay side will be Federico Valverde.

Valverde’s diversity as he has shown at Real Madrid means that he can play anywhere he’s asked to and still be one of the best players on the pitch. For Uruguay, he’s used in the centre of midfield alongside Bentancur. He has explosive pace and good strength. He is not afraid of a tackle and will be running the length and width of the field for the full 90 minutes.

Valverde has also been getting among the goals for Real Madrid this season and, if he and Bentancur can take a little bit of pressure off Suarez and Cavani up front by chipping in, Uruguay could be one of the dark horses of this tournament.

South Korea

What’s their deal?

The last memory South Korea has of the World Cup is knocking then holders Germany out in the group stage in 2018. It was a bittersweet moment for them though as they also were not able to make it out of the group.

If history is anything to go by, it suggests that South Korea will have a tough time getting out of their group. Since 1986, they have qualified for every World Cup but only made it out of the group stage on two occasions.

Like most underdogs, the Koreans defend with discipline and leave it to Heung-Min Son and Hwang Hee-Chan to work some magic up front.

Still, it feels as if this group might be a stretch for the capabilities of the South Korean players. They kick their campaign off against Uruguay and will need to frustrate the South American side to have any chance of picking up a result.

Star player

Son is a scary weapon. Sure, he hasn’t been in good form this season, but he is just one of those players capable of anything at any time. It can be a solo run, a curled effort from 25 yards with either foot or a breathtaking dart into the box just at the right time.

South Korea must try to get the ball out to him as much as they can so he can trouble ageing defenders such as Portugal’s Pepe, Uruguay’s Godin and well, the entire Ghanaian defence.

His performances are what South Korea will depend on if they are to shock everybody and advance to the knockout stages.