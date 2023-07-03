Wimbledon to celebrate Federer career on Centre Court

Roger Federer in action during his semi-final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via Reuters)

Wimbledon will celebrate Roger Federer’s achievements at the All England Club with a special ceremony on Centre Court on the second day of the championships on Tuesday.

The Swiss eight-time champion, who announced his retirement last September, will visit the scene of some of his greatest triumphs and be honoured before the start of play.

“I’m pleased to say that Roger will be with us tomorrow and we will have a special celebratory moment on Centre Court before play starts just to honour him as the man holding the most gentlemen’s singles titles here at Wimbledon,” All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton said on Monday.

She added: We’ll have a moment just to celebrate his achievements and to say thank you for all the memories.”

Federer, 41, has mostly stayed away from tennis since bowing out in emotional scenes at the Laver Cup in London but was similarly honoured at the grass-court event in Halle, Germany last month.

Bolton revealed that Serena Williams, 41, who bowed out a few weeks earlier at the US Open, had also been invited to Wimbledon but was unable to travel.

“We invited Serena similarly this year but as you’ll know she’s pregnant so understandably couldn’t travel,” said Bolton.

“We of course wish her lots of luck with the remainder of her pregnancy and we hope maybe we might see her next year.”

Novak Djokovic is the hot favourite to equal Federer’s men’s record of eight singles titles at Wimbledon this year and secure his 24th Grand Slam title.

© Agence France-Presse