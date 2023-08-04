The Sharks announce new title sponsor

Hollywoodbets is the new title sponsor for the Sharks, the rugby franchise announced at an event at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Thursday to mark the occasion.

The Durban-based sports betting business, which operates internationally, also gains naming rights to Hollywoodbets Kings Park.

The Sharks’ chief executive, Eduard Coetzee, said the brand was delighted to announce Hollywoodbets as its new title sponsor because the company had offered “unwavering support, commitment to excellence, and investment” over the past few years.

“This strong partnership will continue to be elevated in the years to come. With both brands having an international footprint and global appeal, this evolution in our relationship is a momentous occasion for the global sporting and entertainment communities alike,” Coetzee said.

“Hollywoodbets have taken the global sponsorship industry by storm, and they are a brand that supports and engages with their partners for mutual success and growth.”

Coetzee said outgoing title sponsor Cell C would continue to be an official partner of the Sharks.

Hollywoodbets brand and communications manager Devin Heffer said the business was honoured to be the new title sponsor.

“Being a Durban-born and based company, we are massive Sharks fans. We know how much this team means to the fans and how it is an institution of our province. Through the passion and energy we put into every sponsorship we look forward to enhancing the Sharks supporter experience, and further growing the Sharks position as one of the most recognisable rugby brands in the world,” he said.

Heffer said it was a lucky coincidence that during an executives meeting to discuss the Sharks sponsorship, two horses — Black and White Dynamite and Asiya Phambili — won their races at Greyville Racecourse.

“These coincidences keep happening and we like to call it ‘Hollywoodbets luck’. From 1 November 2020, when our sponsorship of Brentford [Football Club] started, they went on an 18-game winning streak, so we are expecting a big season coming ahead.

“To the Sharks fans not only in KZN, not only South Africa but to those across the globe, we look forward to a lot of tries, a lot of fun and a lot of trophies in the cabinet,” Heffer said.

He said the brands shared values of ubuntu and the company would increase the number of bursaries for The Sharks Academy from six to nine in 2024.

From the 2023-24 rugby season, the Hollywoodbets logo will feature prominently on the front and back of the Sharks jerseys across all competitions.The Sharks will wear their new jerseys for the first time when they play in the United Rugby Championship against Munster on 21 October.