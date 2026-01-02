No more second chances as the AFCON 2025 Round of 16 kicks off

File graphic

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has reached its most unforgiving phase. From an original field of 24, only 16 nations remain to vie for continental glory in Morocco.

As the group stage dust settles, the tournament shifts from a marathon to a series of high-octane sprints. With heavyweights like Egypt and Nigeria looking dominant and dark horses like Sudan and Mozambique making historic runs, the knockout stage promises drama, tactical warfare and the emergence of icons.

Beyond the prestige of the trophy, the 2025 edition carries unprecedented financial rewards. Prior to the start of Africa’s showpiece, Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe announced a record-breaking US$10 million (R167 million) prize for the tournament winners, a big jump from the $7 million (R117million) champions Ivory Coast took home in 2024.

For the teams currently preparing for the Round of 16, the financial floor is already lucrative. Every team that reached this stage is guaranteed at least $800 000 (R13.2 million) should they be eliminated this weekend. This ensures that even for debutants or smaller nations, a deep run into the tournament provides a massive boost to their domestic football development.

The eight match-ups

Saturday, 3 January

Senegal vs. Sudan (Ibn Batouta Stadium, Tangier): The Teranga Lions enter as heavy favourites after topping Group D. Sudan, remarkably, reached this stage without scoring a goal from open play, relying on an own goal and defensive grit.

Despite the suspension of captain Kalidou Koulibaly, Senegal’s depth and attacking firepower should be too much for a 117th-ranked Sudan side that is already celebrating a historic achievement amid turmoil at home.

Mali vs. Tunisia (Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca): Mali advanced with three draws, while Tunisia finished second in Group C. Historically, the Carthage Eagles hold a narrow head-to-head edge (7 wins to 5) over Mali’s Les Aigles. Their experience in navigating cagey knockout matches often gives them the upper hand in North African conditions.

Sunday, 4 January

Morocco vs. Tanzania (Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat): The hosts are under immense pressure after an unconvincing group stage. Tanzania is in the knockouts for the first time in 45 years.

With the home crowd behind them and the return of Achraf Hakimi, the Atlas Lions have historically dominated this fixture, winning seven of eight previous meetings.

South Africa vs. Cameroon (Al Barid Stadium, Rabat): This is the tie of the round. Hugo Broos faces the nation he led to the 2017 title. Cameroon went unbeaten in Group F, while Bafana Bafana secured progress with a late win over Zimbabwe.

While Cameroon is a five-time champion, South Africa holds a superior head-to-head record in their last ten meetings (three wins to one, with five draws). Cameroon coach David Pagou has already noted that Bafana Bafana’s domestic-based Betway Premiership core makes them a stubborn, compatible unit.

Monday, 5 January

Egypt vs. Benin (Adrar Stadium, Agadir): Egypt topped Group B unbeaten, even while resting stars like Mohamed Salah. Benin secured their first-ever AFCON win to get here. The Pharaohs have never lost to Benin and are on a mission to end a title drought dating back to 2010.

Nigeria vs. Mozambique (Fez Stadium, Fez): Nigeria boasts the tournament’s most prolific attack with eight goals. Mozambique is making its first-ever knockout appearance.

With Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman in peak form, the Super Eagles’ offensive depth is expected to overwhelm the Mambas.

Tuesday, 6 January

Algeria vs. DR Congo (Moulay Hassan Stadium, Rabat): Algeria had a perfect group stage, a sharp reversal from their recent failures. DR Congo remains unbeaten in Morocco.

Likely to Progress: Algeria. Riyad Mahrez and Ibrahim Maza have made the Desert Foxes look like title favourites again. They are unbeaten in their last six games against the Leopards.

Côte d’Ivoire vs. Burkina Faso (Marrakesh Stadium, Marrakesh): The defending champions face the Champions’ Curse as no winner since 2010 has gone beyond the Round of 16 in the following tournament.

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo’s electric form and their comeback mentality in Group F suggest they have the resilience to break the curse against their West African rivals.

Eight players to watch in the knockouts

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco): The heartbeat of the host nation. His return from injury provides the pinpoint crossing and set-piece danger Morocco desperately needs.

Mohamed Salah (Egypt): After being rested, the superstar is fresh. His composure in knockout football is Egypt’s ultimate weapon as they chase an eighth crown.

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria): Though he stretches defences, he thrives on the pressure of the knockouts. Mozambique’s backline will face its sternest test against his aerial dominance.

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria): With three goals and two assists already, the captain is in vintage form, serving as the creative hub for the Desert Foxes.

Lyle Foster (South Africa): The Burnley forward is Bafana Bafana’s focal point. His ability to hold up play against Cameroon’s physical defenders will be crucial.

Amad Diallo (Côte d’Ivoire): The Manchester United winger has two Man-of-the-Match awards. His pace and trickery are central to the Elephants’ title defence.

Brahim Diaz (Morocco): A Golden Boot contender with three strikes. His vision and chemistry with Hakimi make the Moroccan right flank the most dangerous in the tournament.

Sadio Mané (Senegal): The veteran remains the heartbeat of the Teranga Lions. His big-game experience is the safety net Senegal relies on in knockout football.