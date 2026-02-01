Balwin cuts ties with padel executive after racist WhatsApp messages surface

Balwin properties took immediate action against Sebastian Brokmann following the circulation of WhatsApp screenshots containing racist, anti-Muslim, antisemitic and sexist language. (Instagram)

Balwin Properties has terminated all contractual relationships with Sebastian Brokmann, a prominent figure in South Africa’s rapidly expanding padel industry who is often referred to within the sport as as “Mr Padel SA”, following the circulation of WhatsApp screenshots containing racist, anti-Muslim, antisemitic and sexist language.

In a statement issued on Friday, Balwin founder and chief executive Steve Brookes said the company had acted with immediate effect, adding that Brokmann no longer held “any role, responsibility, or association” with either Balwin Properties or its padel division.

“There is no excuse for racism, religious intolerance, misogyny or hate speech. Not in our business. Not in our communities. Not anywhere,” Brookes said, describing the language contained in the messages as “offensive and unacceptable” and completely at odds with the company’s values.

Brookes apologised directly to “the Muslim and Jewish communities, and to women who were demeaned or targeted”, saying he was deeply sorry for the offence and pain caused. He also apologised to padel platforms and organisations mentioned in the messages, noting that they had worked to grow the sport responsibly and inclusively and did not deserve to be drawn into the controversy.

Brokmann had been closely associated with Balwin Properties through its Balwin Padel division, where he previously served as managing director and chief of padel. In that role, he was involved in the expansion of padel infrastructure, the hosting of major tournaments and the public promotion of the sport, and was a visible representative of padel in national media and industry forums.

The WhatsApp messages, which were exchanged privately but later circulated publicly, have reverberated through South Africa’s padel community, a sector that has attracted significant corporate investment and positioned itself as an inclusive lifestyle sport.

One of the organisations referenced in the messages, 360 Padel SA, a private padel operator and venue owner, said it was “deeply distressed” by the remarks, noting that they were not abstract in nature but referred directly to members of its community.

In a statement, the organisation said the language was offensive and harmful toward the Muslim and Jewish communities, as well as individuals connected to it. “Padel in South Africa is built on diversity,” it said, adding that players, supporters, partners and officials come from different cultures, faiths and backgrounds. “Any form of racism, religious intolerance or hate speech directed at any community is incompatible with the spirit of the sport and the values we stand for.”

The organisation said it stood in solidarity with those hurt by the remarks and reaffirmed its commitment to inclusion, respect and unity, emphasising that people involved in the sport “deserve to feel respected, safe and valued in every space connected to padel”.

The South African Human Rights Commission defines hate speech as expression that goes beyond mere insult or offensiveness and infringes the dignity of individuals or groups, particularly where language is intended to belittle or dehumanise people on the basis of protected characteristics such as race, religion or gender.

The Commission has noted that hate speech is assessed according to its content, impact and social context, and that expression which is hurtful, harmful or promotes hatred is not protected under freedom of expression, even where such speech does not occur on a traditional public platform. Religion and gender are among the protected grounds under South African equality law.

The Commission has also warned that the spread of discriminatory language through digital platforms amplifies its social harm, particularly where it undermines the rights to dignity and equality.

In a response to Mail & Guardian, Brokmann acknowledged that the language used in the WhatsApp messages was inappropriate and said he took full responsibility for the offence caused.

“While these messages were never intended for public circulation, this does not excuse the language used,” he said. “The wording was inappropriate and fell short of the standard I hold myself to. I take full responsibility and am genuinely sorry for the offence and hurt caused.”

Brokmann said he had built longstanding relationships with both Jewish and Muslim communities through his involvement in padel and that the comments did not reflect his values or beliefs. He added that he recognised that intent did not remove impact and said he was committed to being more mindful, responsible and considered in both private and public communication going forward.