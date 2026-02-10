The Proteas disposed of Canada in their first match at the ICC T20 World Cup. (Proteas Men/X)

Job done. But the real test awaits as Proteas shake off opening-day jitters in Ahmedabad

There is a specific kind of tension that accompanies the Proteas’ World Cup opener. It’s a mixture of high expectations and the recurring nightmare of a “slip-up” against a minnow. On Monday night, under the blinding lights of the Narendra Modi Stadium, Aiden Markram’s men didn’t just avoid the ghost; they ignored it entirely.

In what could charitably be described as a “clinical” performance — and less charitably as “boring”— South Africa swatted away Canada by 57 runs. But for a team that has won only four of its last nine tournament openers, a drama-free Monday was a luxury.

In a match defined by clinical efficiency, South Africa asserted their dominance early, posting a tournament-high 213/4after being sent in to bat. The innings was anchored by captain Markram, whose authoritative 59 off 32 balls set a blistering tone, though the Proteas briefly stuttered against the crafty spin of local-born Ansh Patel, who claimed 3/31.

The momentum shifted back decisively during a late-innings assault by David Miller and Tristan Stubbs, who combined for a bruising, unbeaten 75-run partnership off just 37 deliveries.

Ngidi’s high-stakes gamble

The architect of the Canadian collapse was Lungi Ngidi. Fresh off a prolific stint in India, Ngidi proved he is no longer just a support act for the returning Kagiso Rabada. Finishing with figures of 4/31, he dismantled the Canadian top order with a “first-ball” statement, removing captain Dilpreet Bajwa for a golden duck.

For Ngidi, the performance validated his aggressive philosophy. In a format where bowlers often play “containment” cricket, he is happy to gamble.

“I’m willing to take those risks to take wickets,” Ngidi said after collecting his Player of the Match award. “Yeah, sometimes they go for boundaries but bowling those risky balls sometimes pays off. That’s pretty much how I play the T20 game.”

The aggression was necessary because, as Ngidi admitted, the Proteas were flying blind. Facing a Canadian unit they had never encountered, the bowling plans had to be drafted on the fly. “It was trial and error as we were going,” Ngidi explained. “Up front, it was simple with the new ball but further on, it was trial and error all the way to the end.”

While Ngidi provided the fire, captain Markram provided the foundation. His half-century silenced any lingering questions about his form but his post-match comments suggest he isn’t taking the “Job Done” headline literally.

Markram was particularly pleased with how his middle order handled the “gardening”—the gritty work required before Miller and Stubbs launched their late-innings assault.

“It’s a really important phase of the game here in India,” Markram noted. “They had to do a bit of rebuilding before teeing off and they did that well. It’s great for their confidence and hopefully they can take that momentum into the next one.”

The Afghan hurricane approaches

The contest effectively ended as a competition during that opening Powerplay, ensuring Canada never recovered from a wobble that saw them reduced to 26/3. Despite a spirited 64 from Navneet Dhaliwal, the victory was never in doubt.

However, Markram is under no illusions about the jump in quality ahead. On Wednesday, the Proteas face an Afghanistan side that were semi-finalists two years ago and are desperate for blood after a loss to New Zealand.

“We’ve seen how anyone can beat anyone. You don’t take any opposition lightly,” Markram warned. “Afghanistan were semi-finalists in the last edition and it’s a day game as well. We’ll have to be on it.”