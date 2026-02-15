Jansen’s mystery ball and Markram’s mastery silence the Black Caps at T20 World Cup

Marco Jansen celebrates taking the wicket of Rachin Ravindra during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo by Surjeet Yadav-ICC/ICC)

“It’s not a knuckle, but it’s also not a palm. It’s like out the back of the hand or deep in the hand. It’s a mixture of the two. If I go knuckle ball, you can see my knuckles above the ball and it’s easier to pick. So it’s basically my own version.”

Standing in the belly of the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday night, Marco Jansen sounded more like a magician explaining a sleight-of-hand trick than a frontline seamer. But for the New Zealand batters, the mystery was far from entertaining. Jansen’s “hybrid” slower ball was the centrepiece of a clinical seven-wicket dismantling of the Black Caps that propelled South Africa to the top of Group D.

Following the heart-stopping, double-super-over chaos against Afghanistan on Wednesday, the Proteas arrived in Ahmedabad seeking ‘militaristic’ discipline. They found it in Jansen, whose career-best 4/40 curtailed a New Zealand innings that had threatened to spiral out of control.

On a surface that could best be described as a ‘road,’ Jansen used his height to extract steep bounce to nick off Tim Seifert early, but it was his intellectual growth as a bowler that drew the highest praise from his captain. By the time Mark Chapman (48) was foxed by that ‘not-quite-knuckle’ ball, popping a leading edge to backward point, the Kiwi momentum had evaporated.

“He is a very different left-arm,” said captain Aiden Markram. “To take four poles for us tonight and keep breaking partnerships through the middle and the back end is really important. The secret tonight was there was a lot of conviction beyond what they did, and that gut feel.”

That conviction translated into a remarkable statistical turnaround. After bleeding 23 wides in their first two outings, the South African attack produced a masterclass in control, conceding just a single leg-bye.

Leading from the Front

If the bowlers provided the discipline, Markram executed a clinic for the batters. His unbeaten 86 off 44 balls was a flurry of elegant drives and ‘Louvre-worthy’ strikes over long-on. One muscled pull even had Dale Steyn purring on commentary, calling it a ‘bully shot.’

Alongside Quinton de Kock, who etched his name into history as the first South African to surpass 3,000 T20 International runs, Markram spearheaded a powerplay assault that effectively ended the contest before the lights had fully taken effect. The Proteas scorched to 83/1 after six overs, their highest-ever powerplay score in a T20 World Cup.

“Ultimately, it’s trying to get the team off to good starts,” Markram noted. “We’ve got quite a set and experienced batting order. There’s a lot of power, and it’s about managing it through the right phases. When it comes off like that, we feel like we’ll get ahead of the game.”

Efficiency Over Drama

The most telling period of the match was the pre-death-overs strangle. New Zealand were cruising at 138/4 in the 14th over, eyeing a total of 200. In the next 17 deliveries, South Africa took three wickets and gave away just seven runs. Over the last seven overs, the scoring rate plummeted to a meagre 5.28 as Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada found their lengths.

“I think the slow balls into the wicket worked well and then obviously the yorkers,” Jansen added, already pivoting to the next challenge. “You have to change it up and adapt. I think that really worked.”

The Proteas now head to Delhi for their final group match against the UAE on Wednesday. While victory will officially secure top spot, the Super Eight seedings mean South Africa already know they are likely to be in a pool featuring heavyweights India and the West Indies.

For a team often accused of making life difficult for themselves, this was a win that Markram described as “slightly easier to deal with, mentally.” It was a victory of nerve, skill, and a captain who is finally leading a side that looks as dangerous as the talent on the team sheet suggests.