Kagiso Rabada and the thin margin of forgiveness at T20 World Cup

Proteas bowler Kagiso Rabada.

In the quiet corners of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where the dust of the Super Eights has finally settled, Kagiso Rabada sits with the air of a man who has looked into the abyss and seen a way back.

South Africa are into the semifinals of the 2026 T20 World Cup, their record a pristine six-from-six. On paper, it looks like a march of dominance; on the field, it has been a tightrope walk over broken glass. For Rabada, the premier strike bowler of a generation, the journey to the final four has been defined by a single centimetre of white paint and a profound shift in his role in the pace pack.

While the Proteas’ nine-wicket thumping of the West Indies on Thursday all but guaranteed their knockout spot, Rabada’s mind remained anchored to an earlier near-miss against Afghanistan. It was a game that nearly derailed a nation’s hopes, all because of an infamous overstep.

Rabada had Noor Ahmed caught for what should have been the final wicket. Instead, the siren wailed, the bails were replaced and the match spiralled into two frantic Super Overs. Rabada, the leader of the attack, was forced to watch from the dugout as Lungi Ngidi and Keshav Maharaj performed the rescue act.

“I’m glad we won that game,” Rabada said after the West Indies victory, finally breaking his media silence. “Otherwise, I would have blamed myself for sure. On the positive side, I made it interesting but if we had lost, I would have taken it quite heavily, to be honest.”

His lesson was as blunt as a yorker: “Get behind the line. Simple as that.”

The tactical shift: Markram’s masterclass

The report from the West Indies clash reads like a statement of intent. Chasing 177 on a tacky Ahmedabad surface, Aiden Markram (82) and Quinton de Kock (47) dismantled the Windies’ bowling unit, reaching the target with 23 balls to spare.

But the victory was set up in the first over of the second innings. Markram, in a stroke of tactical genius, replaced the struggling Keshav Maharaj with Rabada after just six balls. Rabada responded with the vintage venom that has been missing for parts of the tournament, claiming the crucial wickets of Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope in his opening over.

“He’s been leading from the front, as he’s always done,” Markram said of his spearhead. “It doesn’t always reflect in the numbers but behind closed doors, he’s sharing a lot of information. He puts a lot of love into this team.”

While Rabada provided the early spark, the story of the tournament remains Lungi Ngidi. With 11 wickets to his name, Ngidi is level with Tabraiz Shamsi at the top of the charts. His secret weapon — a dipping, deceptive off-cutter — has left world-class batters looking like amateurs.

Rabada, ever the student of the game, admits he hasn’t cracked the code of his teammate’s signature ball. “It’s incredibly hard. Everyone’s asking him, ‘What do you do?’ and he says it’s simple but it’s difficult,” Rabada laughed. “For instance, no one can bowl that off-cutter like Lungs and no one can bowl the knuckleball like Plank [Marco Jansen]. It’s a network.”

The “network” has seen Rabada take a backseat in the wicket-taking columns (with four wickets in the tournament so far) but he is far from disgruntled. “When you think about it, more often than not, it goes for you. Unfortunately, now it hasn’t been but the most important thing is that we’ve been winning.”

The road ahead

As South Africa prepares for the semi-finals, they do so as the tournament’s most complete unit. They have won from 20/3 against India; they have survived double Super Overs against Afghanistan; and they have ruthlessly chased down big totals against the West Indies.

For Rabada, the personal stakes remain high. He is no longer just the “fastest man in the room”; he is the stabiliser. He is the man who has learnt that a hero’s journey sometimes requires sitting in the dugout while his best friend takes the glory.

“We’ve got a team that’s pretty experienced, mixed with a bunch of young players,” Rabada said, his eyes fixed on the knockout fixtures. “I guess it’s just about doing more of the same and hoping that it falls our way.”