Markram and Conrad confront the reality of a T20 World Cup semi-final thrashing

Proteas T20 captain Aiden Markram. (X)

Aiden Markram didn’t reach for metaphors of “learning curves” or “silver linings” in the humidity of Eden Gardens on Wednesday night. He went straight for the jugular of the feeling currently hollowed out in the chest of every South African cricket fan.

“It’s a big, not slap in the face, but it feels like it,” the Proteas captain admitted, his voice carrying the weight of a campaign that had been flawless until the moment it mattered most.

Beside him, coach Shukri Conrad was left to explain a nine-wicket thrashing that felt hauntingly familiar to those watching from home. While the fans felt the old ghosts returning, Conrad was adamant that this wasn’t a mental collapse, but a tactical one. He refused to blame “the big stage,” pointing instead to a clinical New Zealand side that simply didn’t miss a beat.

For seven matches, South Africa had been the untouchables of this T20 World Cup. They arrived in the semi-final unbeaten, playing a brand of cricket that suggested the “choker” tag was finally being incinerated. But in under 13 overs of New Zealand’s chase, that narrative was dismantled with cold-blooded efficiency.

The autopsy of this defeat will likely focus on a pitch that looked like a batting paradise but behaved like a minefield for the South Africans. Markram admitted the team expected a surface that played “really well,” but instead found a deck where the ball stopped and stayed low. It was a far cry from the fast, bouncy tracks of Ahmedabad, where the Proteas had looked so comfortable earlier in the month.

The top order, so dominant throughout the tournament, crumbled under the discipline of New Zealand’s old-school stump-to-stump line. The early blow came from an unlikely source. Cole McConchie, the 34-year-old replacement spinner, effectively gutted the South African start by removing both Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton with successive deliveries in the second over.

Both fell to long hops, the kind of balls they would usually hit into the stands. Instead, De Kock skied his pull, and Rickelton offered a half-hearted cut. This triggered a middle-order muddle that saw the Proteas slide from a shaky 55/2 to a disastrous 77/5, as Markram, David Miller, and Dewald Brevis all perished to catches under the suffocating pressure of a mounting dot-ball count.

The Lone Resistance

The only semblance of resistance came from Marco Jansen. His presence at number seven had been a point of debate throughout the tournament, but here he played the innings of his life. Jansen hammered five towering sixes in an unbeaten 55 off just 30 balls to drag South Africa to 169/8.

At the halfway mark, there was a “sniff” of a contest. That sniff was promptly extinguished by a hurricane named Finn Allen. If the South African innings was a struggle for rhythm, the New Zealand chase was a masterclass in violence. Allen produced a scintillating, unbeaten 100 off just 33 balls, the third-fastest century in T20 International history.

Alongside Tim Seifert (58), Allen treated the Proteas’ attack, usually the most feared in the world, like a club side. The pair racked up 83 runs in the power play alone. By the time Kagiso Rabada finally bowled Seifert, the Black Caps had 117 on the board in less than ten overs. The game was dead before the dew had even fully settled.

The sight of the South African dressing room in the 12th over was a familiar tableau – De Kock shaking his head, Miller scowling, and the “ghostly look” of past exits returning to the eyes of a new generation.

For Conrad, this was a sobering introduction to the “habitual trait” of the national side failing to pitch up for the big dance, even if he refused to call it nerves. “It’s got nothing to do with nerves and the sense of occasion, nothing like that,” Conrad insisted. “New Zealand were just excellent on the night.”

Conrad pointed to the technicalities—the “stoppy” wicket and the Proteas’ inability to adapt as quickly as a New Zealand side that had spent the tournament playing on a wider variety of surfaces. While the Kiwis were clinical, South Africa looked stuck in second gear, unable to find the “play” that had served them so well in the group stages.

“You get back on the horse, and you try and improve as a group,” Markram said, trying to look ahead. But as the team heads home, the reflection he promised will be painful. South Africa didn’t just lose a cricket match; they lost a sense of inevitability they had spent a month building.

The Proteas were unbeaten until they weren’t. And in the world of ICC knockouts, that one bad night is all it takes to turn a dream into a slap in the face. For Markram and Conrad, the task now is to determine whether this was just a bad night at the office or if the cracks run deeper than they are willing to admit.