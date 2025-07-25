Egypt marks 73rd Revolution anniversary

Ties: Egypt’s ambassador, Ahmad Sharief (centre) and South Africa’s deputy minister Pinky Kekana (centre right) addressed the gathering at the Egyptian embassy. Photos: Marion Smith

The Embassy of Egypt in Pretoria commemorated 73 years since the Egyptian Revolution which took place on 23 July 1952.

Ahmad Sharief, Egypt’s ambassador to South Africa reviewed the historical and symbolic dimension of the revolution, and how it was a major turning point in the path of national liberation, not only in Egypt but also in various parts of the African continent.

Sharief condemned the violations of humanitarian law in the ongoing conflict in Palestine.

“On the humanitarian front, Egypt has led the global response to the Gaza crisis,” he said.

“Over the past two years Egypt has been the one country that contributed the most to humanitarian aid getting into Gaza, hosting hundreds of conveys and field hospitals on its territory.”

Addressing the audience in isiZulu for a portion of his speech, Sharief stressed the depth of the strategic partnership between Egypt and South Africa, as well as the history of solidarity.

Although located at the northern and southern most points of Africa, the two countries share a historical and good relationship based on upholding the principles of liberation, human dignity and the fight against injustice.

“We look to the future, Egypt and South Africa today stand shoulder to shoulder in a new struggle for economic liberation, sustainable development and continental integration.”

He said Egypt and South Africa are committed to building a strategic partnership that serves both countries’ aspirations of the continent and the Global South. High-level engagements have intensified, the joint committee has been revived and convened (twice in 2022) and preparations are under way for its 11th session in 2026.

“We aim to accelerate the African Continental Free Trade Area, complete the Cairo to Cape Town highway and deepen cooperation under the Brics framework,” the ambassador said.

“We are deeply grateful for South Africa, for supporting Egypt’s accession to Brics and for inviting Egypt to this year’s G20 deliberations and ensuring Africa’s voice is heard.”

South Africa’s deputy minister of public service and administration, Pinky Kekana, gave an address on behalf of the government and people of South Africa.

Reflecting on the longstanding relationship between the two countries, Kekana said: “Our two countries therefore acknowledge that it is important to further translate the existing good political relations into concrete trade and investment ties between South Africa and Egypt.”

She went on to say that more emphasis would be put on expanding cooperation in various sectors including defence, security, law enforcement, energy, mining, petrochemicals, infrastructure and industrial development, pharmaceuticals, information, communication and technology, science and research, as well as agriculture.

This decision to expand cooperation came in the aftermath of the 10th Joint Commission for Cooperation held in Pretoria in April 2024 at ministerial level.

This year coincides with the 31st anniversary of the resumption of diplomatic relations between Egypt and South Africa after the end of apartheid in 1994.

In closing Ambassador Sharief said that the two countries “are brought together by one spirit — the spirit of liberation, dignity and ubuntu”.