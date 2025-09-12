Brazil marks 203rd National Day

The Embassy of Brazil in Pretoria hosted a vibrant reception on 5 September to mark Brazil’s National Day. Ambassador Benedicto Forces Gafilo welcomed guests, including South African government officials, entrepreneurs, members of the diplomatic corps, journalists, representatives of the Brazilian community and local artists.

The occasion commemorated Brazil’s declaration of independence from Portugal on 7 September 1822. Known as Sete de Setembro, this year’s celebrations marked 203 years of freedom.

Beyond the festivities, the event also highlighted the strong relationship between Brazil and South Africa. The two countries share deep ties as partners within BRICS, and continue to strengthen cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, energy, education and cultural exchange. Both nations have emphasised their commitment to building closer South–South relations and advancing shared development goals.

Guests joined in celebrating not only Brazil’s history of independence but also the growing bonds of friendship and collaboration between the two countries.